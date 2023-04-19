Finding the right combo for Zurich Classic FRL
Written by Brady Kannon @lasvegasgolfer
Every once in a while, the PGA TOUR throws us a change-up. A month ago, it was the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play. This week it’s the Zurich Classic of New Orleans. Both the Match Play and the Zurich go away from the traditional stroke-play format we are used to on the TOUR calendar, and as a fan, I really enjoy the occasional change to the routine. As a handicapper and golf bettor, that's a different story. Not that we don't enjoy a challenge – but gaining a strong hold on predictability is far tougher when you introduce increased variance into the equation.
This week at TPC Louisiana in Avondale, the tournament is a team competition. There are 80, two-person teams in the field. Usually, as handicappers, we are trying to isolate one golfer or one type of golfer that should be a good fit on a particular golf course, during a particular week on TOUR. We reference course history and current form, we analyze the data, we read the market, we consider the situation - whatever your handicapping methods are - but they are bound to adjust this week.
Trying to pick one outright winner, or in this case, a First Round Leader is hard enough. Now we have to consider two individual golfers and try to make sense of how they will essentially blend into one entity. It may be especially difficult in trying to figure out who to go against this week. One may think that Player A is an especially bad fit this week for whatever reason- but Player A is supported by his teammate, Player B. Player A may be struggling through an awful hole - or even an awful round but in many cases, his score won't count because for instance, his teammate's birdie(s) will.
You are not likely to see too many teams take a dramatic fall down the leaderboard due to putting up a big number on a hole because, between the two players, it is not likely that they will both crash on the same hole. This field is pretty top-heavy with a big gap between the stars at the top of the odds board and the above-average players and TOUR journeymen making up the middle of the pack - with many relative unknowns even further down the board. But with less chance for blow-up holes, the long shots can perceivably contend more so in this format.
I still looked at all stats for the individuals this week. I liked players that scored well in the basic categories - gaining strokes off the tee, on approach, making birdies and putting well. I tended to favor the teams with complementary skill sets over a team that was primarily rooted in just one area of the game. For example, I like a team that has a player who is excellent off the tee and on approach, paired with a player who possesses a strong short game. I also feel there is something to camaraderie - players that played together in college, in Ryder Cups or President's Cups or were just otherwise good friends. I do believe there is something to having a level of trust and comfort between the duo that can lead to success.
Importantly, the opening round will be the Four-balls format. This is where the players can most easily score. On Friday and Sunday, during the Foursomes rounds, you will likely see many teams finish over par for the day - or only a few strokes under par at the most. During the Four-balls rounds, players can go exceptionally low. Defending champions, Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele, shot a 59 in the opening Four-ball round last year.
Let's see if we can find that perfect two-person combo that can go exceptionally low this year, with First RL odds via BetMGM Sportsbook.
Collin Morikawa/Max Homa (+1400)
Team Cal Berkeley happens to be fielding a couple of the top players in the world. Homa ranks 10th on TOUR in First Round Scoring Average and Morikawa is 14th. They are 20th and 19th, respectively in Bogey Avoidance. In this field, over the last 36 rounds, Homa ranks fourth for Birdies or Better Gained and Morikawa is seventh. Those are some notably ripe ingredients in trying to cook up a First Round Leader dish. I also like the fact that they are college mates. We know they are tremendous competitors but a friendly, relaxed vibe could serve the team well too.
Sungjae Im/Keith Mitchell (+2000)
This is another one of the squads taking root at the top of the odds board to win the tournament with not just one but two players both ranked quite high in the OWGR. Im does everything well. Over the last 36 rounds, he is fifth for SG: Off the Tee and 11th in SG: Around the Green. Mitchell is one of the very best in the game off the tee and is 11th for Birdies or Better Gained. Im is sixth on TOUR in First Round Scoring Average while Mitchell ranks 27th. If they are able to blend successfully as a unit, they ought to be very tough to beat across all four days, let alone on Thursday.
Nick Taylor/Adam Hadwin (+3300)
Fellow countrymen have fared quite well at this tournament in the past. This Canadian duo features a very strong short game and Hadwin ranks 35th in this field for SG: Approach over the last 36 rounds. Taylor checks in at 11th on Par 4’s between 450-500 yards in length and is 14th in Birdies or Better Gained. Don’t be surprised if the Canadians get off to a fast start in Cajun country.
J.J. Spaun/Hayden Buckley (+3300)
Both of these players rank quite high in First Round Scoring Average, with Buckley being 14th on TOUR and Spaun at 16th. At the same time, they avoid bogeys. Spaun is ninth on TOUR in Bogey Avoidance and Buckley is 47th. They also complement each other’s skill sets well, with Spaun ranking 30th in this field over the last 36 rounds for SG: Around the Green while Buckley is second in the field for SG: Off the Tee.
