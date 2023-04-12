Situation reigns supreme in Heritage FRL market

I have identified five different scenarios coming into Harbour Town as far as what these players have gone through the week prior. There are players in this field who did not play in The Masters. There are players in this field who missed the cut at The Masters and had a couple of days extra rest before arriving here. There are players who fared quite well at Augusta, who were not expected to contend. There are players who were non-factors at The Masters and never really figured into the conversation, and finally, there are players in this field who were enthralled in the grind of The Masters, in contention, fighting, and desperately reaching for a piece of that green jacket. Of those situations, who is best primed for an energized, winning run here this week? And for our purposes here in this column, who is best suited for an inspired charge in Thursday's opening round?