Situation reigns supreme in Heritage FRL market
Written by Brady Kannon @lasvegasgolfer
Week to week on the PGA TOUR, my handicap is primarily data driven. One could argue that course history and current form aren't purely metrics-based, but it isn't often that I can recall employing a situational handicap. This week seems to be an exception.
With the Masters Tournament having just taken place last week, the first major championship of the season, I believe that situation figures into the performance for many of the players this week at the RBC Heritage in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina.
A Pete Dye design with assistance from Jack Nicklaus at the Sea Pines Resort, Harbour Town Golf Links introduced itself to the TOUR schedule in 1969. A less than 150-mile trip from Augusta, this resort getaway along the coast feels like a welcomed respite for many after going through the grueling test that is the Masters. Defending champion Jordan Spieth has already expressed the fatigue he was experiencing after competing in the Masters. Rory McIlroy withdrew from this week's competition after missing the cut last week. The toll a major championship takes on a player is real, and I believe that has to be taken into account when handicapping the event that immediately follows.
I have identified five different scenarios coming into Harbour Town as far as what these players have gone through the week prior. There are players in this field who did not play in The Masters. There are players in this field who missed the cut at The Masters and had a couple of days extra rest before arriving here. There are players who fared quite well at Augusta, who were not expected to contend. There are players who were non-factors at The Masters and never really figured into the conversation, and finally, there are players in this field who were enthralled in the grind of The Masters, in contention, fighting, and desperately reaching for a piece of that green jacket. Of those situations, who is best primed for an energized, winning run here this week? And for our purposes here in this column, who is best suited for an inspired charge in Thursday's opening round?
In four of the last five years, the RBC Heritage has taken place the week after The Masters. It did not in 2020 when The Masters was played in November. In those four editions, only one First Round Leader had contended the week prior in Augusta. The other three times, your First Round Leader either missed the cut at The Masters or did not play in the tournament. I'm going to go with two selections that did not participate in The Masters and one that missed the cut.
First Round Leader selections (odds via BetMGM Sportsbook)
Wyndham Clark (+8000)
Clark did not qualify for The Masters, so he's had some time off. In his last two starts, he finished fifth at the Valspar and sixth in Puntacana. Over the last six years, SG: Approach and SG: Putting have been most important in getting out to a first-round lead at Harbour Town. Clark is 36th on TOUR in SG: Approach and 86th in SG: Putting. He also ranks 24th in First Round Scoring Average and 37th in Birdie Average. Over the last 36 rounds, he ranks 15th in this field for Greens in Regulation Gained and 26th for SG: Around the Green. He arrives in good form, is rested, and has the profile to make a run at this.
Tom Hoge (+8000)
Hoge missed the cut at Augusta, so he too has had at least a couple of extra days off. He is No. 1 on TOUR in SG: Approach, 48th in SG: Putting, 38th in First Round Scoring Average, and eighth in Birdie Average. We saw Hoge go low at another Pete Dye course this season, when he shot 62 on Saturday at THE PLAYERS - and eventually finished third in the championship. Hoge is also 25th on TOUR in Driving Accuracy, which is another key part of the arsenal here at Harbour Town.
Brendon Todd (+10000)
Like Clark, Todd did not participate in the Masters. Two of the correlated courses I used this week were TPC Sawgrass and Waialae Country Club, home to the Sony Open. Todd finished 27th and 21st at those two events, respectively, this season. He's extremely accurate off the tee, ranking 11th on TOUR this season. Over the last 36 rounds, he ranks fifth in this field for SG: Around the Green and seventh on Par 4s between 400-450 yards. He's 26th on TOUR in SG: Putting and 30th in Birdie Average.
Hoge tees off early on Thursday and may avoid some of the rain that is in the forecast. That could be a bonus. Clark and Todd tee of later - so maybe they get a softer golf course with more receptive greens. We will see. The weather pattern is a tough part to figure in this particular market - who knows if we will get any delays - but I'm going with three players that make a lot of sense otherwise.
