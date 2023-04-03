Oddsmakers differ on pricing strategy of Masters favorites
7 Min Read
Written by Will Gray @GolfBet
In certain editions of the Masters Tournament, when the sun rose on Magnolia Lane to usher in a new tournament week, the top of the betting board was clear.
Tiger Woods spent about a decade in the prime of his career as a laughably short favorite for majors, including this one. Rory McIlroy has been a clear frontrunner on a handful of occasions, although those pre-tournament distinctions have yet to translate into a green jacket. Last year, it was Jon Rahm and Justin Thomas dueling for favorite status – only to watch Scottie Scheffler earn the enviable honor of hosting this year’s Champions’ Dinner.
Some years there has been separation between one player and the rest of the pack. Other years it’s two near the top, or sometimes as many as four or five.
This year the number is three, and their names are well-known. Prices can vary depending on where you shop, but the fundamental structure is the same from outlet to outlet: Scheffler and McIlroy, 1a and 1b, with Rahm close behind and a gap from there to the rest of the 88-player field.
It’s a testament to how well the three have played this year, amassing six worldwide wins between them over the first three months highlighted by Scheffler’s five-shot romp at THE PLAYERS Championship. Of the three he is coming on the strongest, having gone back-to-back at the WM Phoenix Open and having nearly repeated the feat at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play in his most recent start.
Throw in the fact that he’s the only player of the top three with a green jacket in his closet, and it makes sense that oddsmakers at BetMGM edged him slightly ahead of the pack in recent days: +700 entering tournament week, with McIlroy at +750 and Rahm +900, though McIlroy’s number has subsequently shortened.
Updated odds to win the Masters (via BetMGM Sportsbook)
+700: Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy
+900: Jon Rahm
+1800: Jordan Spieth
+2000: Patrick Cantlay, Justin Thomas, Cameron Smith
+2200: Collin Morikawa, Xander Schauffele
+2500: Jason Day, Max Homa, Dustin Johnson, Tony Finau
+3000: Cameron Young
“We believe Scheffler should be the slight favorite, based on current form and him being the defending champ,” explained a BetMGM trading representative. “Rory’s price is really based on the level of action.”
It’s a similar dichotomy seen by other outlets within their Masters markets, which have been posted for months while most PGA TOUR outright markets get priced up the Monday of tournament week. Scheffler ticks all the boxes, but he doesn’t have the groundswell of public support. That instead belongs to McIlroy, who clipped Scheffler in that third-place match at Austin Country Club two weeks ago and will now make his ninth attempt to round out the final leg of the career Grand Slam.
“Rory’s form has been hot for months now, and he obviously ended last season as the best golfer on the planet,” explained a representative from PointsBet, who had Scheffler priced ahead of McIlroy before putting them on equal footing Monday morning. “This is the major Rory is honing in on more than any other, so there’s been a constant stream of support.”
Other operators are taking a more balanced approach. Both DraftKings and FanDuel had Scheffler and McIlroy priced as co-favorites heading into tournament week. Scheffler and McIlroy are 1-2 at DraftKings in terms of handle, comprising 23 percent of early money wagered, and they along with Rahm have been jostling back and forth at the top of the odds board for weeks.
“Interpreting what a line move means is up to the bettor,” shared a DraftKings trading representative, who added those moves are fueled by a mixture of “respected” bets received, monitoring prices elsewhere in the market to remain competitive and an effort to manage overall risk and liability.
“Most of the action comes in the week before the tournament, but as it’s gotten closer we are seeing a slight uptick in ticket count.”
No matter who you ask, though, few of those tickets are coming in on Rahm. It was just six weeks ago that the Spaniard had the PGA TOUR beneath his boot, becoming the fastest to three wins in a calendar year since Johnny Miller in 1977.
“After the Genesis (Invitational), Rahm was a pretty scary prospect for the rest of the season,” said a PointBet representative.
His Masters prices reflected his red-hot start. Rahm was the outright favorite at multiple shops, drifting as low as +550 at DraftKings in mid-February.
What’s followed since? A T-39 finish at Bay Hill where he faded over the weekend, an abrupt, mid-tournament WD from TPC Sawgrass because of illness and an early-round upset in Austin. Now Rahm sits fifth in handle at DraftKings – behind Scheffler and McIlroy, but also trailing Spieth and Max Homa.
Recency bias is a powerful tool in pricing up big events, and it has played a huge role in determining Rahm’s spot within the Masters market.
“Support has definitely dried up,” said a representative at BetMGM, where Rahm has vacillated between +700 and +1200 in recent months before settling at his current +900 price. “His last month has been nowhere near where he was at the start of the season. Bettors react to recent past events in any sport, whether in a good or bad way.”
Would a Rahm victory Sunday surprise oddsmakers? Surely not, given his pedigree and Augusta National form which included a run of four straight top-10 finishes from 2018-21. But for now, they’re willing to invite some action on him – in part to help balance the books against a potential avalanche of tickets on Scheffler and McIlroy.
“We believe Rory will be the center of attention in Augusta this year,” said a PointsBet representative. “His recent results show his form is coming back to where it needs to be to complete his set of majors.”
Bettors are often told to wager with their mind, not their heart. But already there’s an expectation that, should McIlroy move to within arm’s length of the green jacket that has proven so elusive over the last 12 years, the betting public would come running.
“Rory is shaping up as one of our worst results,” said a BetMGM trading representative. “We think the public will get behind him in the coming week. The early handle of small tickets certainly suggests that.”
So consider McIlroy’s price determined with the public in mind, both a reflection of support thus far and an effort to ensure that a run on him once the birdies start falling won’t cause a liquidity crisis. In the other corner sits the more quiet-mannered option, who just so happens to be the defending champ and the one whose form, unlike Rahm’s, is heading in the right direction over the last month.
If McIlroy’s price is geared toward the public, Scheffler’s is geared more toward who the oddsmakers believe should be the favorite in what could be a wide-open Masters. At PointsBet, Scheffler’s price has been cut in half over the last two months, but it still might not be short enough to appease the trading team.
“He’s the one we are most keen on, given current form and his performance at Augusta last season,” said a PointsBet representative. “He’s the form guy, the champion, the world No. 1, and it seems most of the time the strongest guy mentally, too.”
The formula at the top of the board is consistent through four players at various shops, with Spieth roughly double the price of Rahm entering tournament week. From there, things get murky as individual outlets look to balance incoming action on players like Patrick Cantlay, Xander Schauffele, Justin Thomas and Cameron Smith.
But while tournament week action could tilt the ledger toward one of the current co-favorites, it’s clear with three days until the opening round that Scheffler and McIlroy – having now edged past Rahm – are the two that will enter with the biggest spotlight in the betting market. One desperately seeks a green jacket, and the other is bringing his with him this week down Magnolia Lane.
How they stack up against each other just depends on who you ask.
The PGA TOUR is committed to protecting our fans. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, the National Council on Problem Gambling operates a confidential toll-free hotline that you can reach by phone or text at 1-800-522-4700.