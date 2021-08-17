  • PGA TOUR’s Matthew Wolff wins the Aon Risk Reward Challenge and $1 million prize

    Winning LPGA Tour player will claim an equal $1 million prize at November’s CME Group Tour Championship

  • Season-long competition rewards players who make better decisions on the most strategically challenging holes on the PGA TOUR and LPGA Tour. (Courtesy)Season-long competition rewards players who make better decisions on the most strategically challenging holes on the PGA TOUR and LPGA Tour. (Courtesy)