Aon Risk-Reward Challenge returns to reward PGA TOUR, LPGA Tour players

A round of golf is full of strategic decisions. Should I aim for this flag or go for this par-5 in two? Is the wind helping or hurting?

Playing on the PGA TOUR and the LPGA Tour is about more than just hitting shots. Professional golfers must assess the data, calculate the risks and use insights in real-time, skills that take time to master.

That’s why Aon created the Risk Reward Challenge, to honor those players who are consistently able to make informed decisions and execute the desired shot on the holes that require adept decision-making. This season-long challenge showcases how the world’s best players analyze risk and utilize data-driven insights when it matters most.

The Aon Risk Reward Challenge mirrors the work that Aon does with its clients. Just like a caddie uses data to help his player make the right decision, Aon uses proprietary data and analytics to advise and deliver insights that drive outcomes for its clients.

This will be the Aon Risk Reward Challenge’s third season on PGA TOUR. Nick Taylor won last year’s competition. “It was a huge honor to win the 2019-20 Aon Risk Reward Challenge, and I feel very fortunate to have pulled it off. Strategizing on each Challenge hole throughout the year added an extra element - it felt like a tournament within a tournament. I’m glad our strategy and risks paid off. It’s an accomplishment I’m really proud of, and I’m looking forward to competing for the trophy again this season.”

On the LPGA Tour, Aon honored players’ request to use the $1 million prize to fund a new tournament, the Drive On Championship. That event provided valuable playing opportunities for LPGA members after many events were cancelled by the pandemic.

With Aon committed to providing equal pay to the best men and women in the world, the $1 million first prize will once again be presented to the Aon Risk Reward Challenge winner on each tour.

The season-long competition is based on players’ performance on a selected hole each week. The holes that comprise the Aon Risk Reward Challenge highlight the most decisive and strategic shot selections from around the world of golf. On the PGA TOUR, this includes the 18th hole on Torrey Pines’ South Course, a reachable par-5 that is guarded by water; the drivable par-4 17th at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, the scenic par-5 finishing hole at Pebble Beach and Riviera Country Club’s classic par-4 10th hole, which players can reach off the tee but they must be wary of the deep bunkers that guard this tiny green.

This program authentically builds on the process a player undergoes when determining and executing a strategy and has successfully engaged players, caddies and fans by providing an in-depth look at the designated holes and asking them to consider how much risk they want to undertake in their pursuit of the $1 million prize.

Enjoy following along as the world’s best players showcase the importance of strategic decision-making.