Preview: Aon Risk Reward Challenge holes

Riviera, 10th hole – Par 4, 315 yards (Stroke average in 2019: 3.767)

Strategy and execution are on full display given the options available on the short par 4. Keeping the tee shot left on this hole is key in navigating the risk reward.

Since 2015, 68% of players have decided to go for the green off the tee, making birdie or better 32% of the time. Meanwhile, 37% of tee shots that have found the left side of the fairway have made birdie or better, compared to 26% from the right side of the fairway.

“I’ve never laid up on this hole,” Tony Finau said. “This is one of the best risk-reward holes in golf. You can take a risk and get the reward or you can take a risk and make a big number. You can also lay up and make a big number … and that’s the sign of a great hole.”

Rory McIlroy also believes in going for the green.

“This is possibly the best drivable par 4 in the world,” he said. “It’s just as easy to make a six as it is to make a three, but all the statistics suggest that if you do go for the green, you’re going to play the hole three-tenths of a shot lower than if you lay up.”

Since 2015, the winners of the Genesis Open have a combined 70% going for the green percentage. Last season’s winner, J.B. Holmes, went for the green each day (missing the green to the left) and played the hole in 3 under for the week, marking the best score to par on this hole by a winner since 2012.