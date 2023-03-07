PGA TOUR AmericasLeaderboardWatchNewsFortinet CupSchedulePlayersStatsHow It WorksShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR CanadaPGA TOUR LatinoaméricaPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University

The Aon Risk Reward Challenge is a unique, season-long competition across the PGA TOUR and LPGA that highlights golf’s best strategic decision makers. The challenge takes the best two scores from every participating event a player competes in throughout the season. The players who best navigate the challenges, will win the Aon Trophy and take home an equal $1million prize.

Leading

Tyrrell Hatton
ENG

Tyrrell Hatton

AVG To Par

-.885

Standings

PosPlayerAVG To ParRounds PlayedRound To Go
1
Tyrrell Hatton
-.885500
2
Stephan Jaeger
-.878980
3
Tommy Fleetwood
-.846460
4
Adam Scott
-.833460
5
Scottie Scheffler
-.828600

Better Decisions

Highlights

Archive

Charley Hoffman's albatross hole-out is the Shot of the Day

Zecheng Dou holes out for eagle at Wyndham

News

Tyrrell Hatton wins close race to claim the 2022-2023 PGA TOUR Aon Risk Reward Challenge

Aon Risk Reward Challenge illustrates importance of experience in decision-making

Match Play insights at Austin Country Club

Minjee Lee dominated statistically on way to $1 million first prize in Aon Risk Reward Challenge

