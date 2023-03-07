Aon Risk Reward Challenge
The Aon Risk Reward Challenge is a unique, season-long competition across the PGA TOUR and LPGA that highlights golf’s best strategic decision makers. The challenge takes the best two scores from every participating event a player competes in throughout the season. The players who best navigate the challenges, will win the Aon Trophy and take home an equal $1million prize.
Leading
Tyrrell Hatton
AVG To Par
-.885
Standings
|Pos
|Player
|AVG To Par
|Rounds Played
|Round To Go
|1
Tyrrell Hatton
|-.885
|50
|0
|2
Stephan Jaeger
|-.878
|98
|0
|3
Tommy Fleetwood
|-.846
|46
|0
|4
Adam Scott
|-.833
|46
|0
|5
Scottie Scheffler
|-.828
|60
|0
