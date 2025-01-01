PGA TOUR AmericasLeaderboardWatchNewsFortinet CupSchedulePlayersStatsHow It WorksShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University

Video Bundle: Platforms & Channels

What's Included In The Video Bundle?

  • Pre-roll and mid-roll video on PGA TOUR digital and distributed partners
  • Live streaming mid-roll commercials within NBC/Golf Channel/Simulcast.
  • 0:15 video; up to three creative versions allowed

*Speak to your account manager for more information on video specs.


PGA TOUR Video Package / Simulcast & Fast Channels

  • NBC/Golf Channel Simulcast: Requires an .mp4 file; optional 1x1 tag (non-skip :15)
  • PGATOUR.com: Site-served or 3P VAST tag (skippable :15)
  • YouTube: Site-served or 3P VAST tag (skippable :15)
  • Syndication: Site-served or 3P VAST tag (non-skip :15)
  • Fast Channels: Site-served or 3P VAST tag (non-skip :15)

Universal Video Asset Requirements
Resolution1920 x 1080 (1080p)
Required Length0:15 seconds
File Type.mp4, .mov
Frame RateExactly 29.97 fps
File Size10MB for YouTube; 50MB for all additional bundled platforms
CodecH.264 (MP4) & VP8 (WebM), MOV, AVI
Bitrate15,000 kbps or higher
Audio CodecAAC, MP3, MP4

Platforms & Channels

ESPN+ / Disney / Hulu

  • Supports MP4 or MOV files
  • Video Dimensions: 1920x1080
  • Max File Weight 250MB

YouTube Video Ad Formats

  • Site-Served or VAST 2.0/.VAST 3.0
  • Video Dimensions: 1920x1080
  • VPAID Tags are NOT supported
    NBC / Golf Channel Video Ad Formats

    • Site-Served or VAST 2.0/.VAST 3.0
    • Video Dimensions: 1920x1080
    • VPAID Tags are NOT supported

    PGA TOUR Video Ad Formats (O&O)

    • Pre-roll, Mid-roll, and TOURCast Pre-Roll
    • Video Dimensions: 1920x1080
    • Allows for 3rd party tracking

    Syndication Video Ad Formats

    • MP4 or VAST 2.0 / VAST 3.0 / VAST 4.0
    • Video Dimensions: 1920x1080
    • Creatives 30 seconds or shorter are non-skippable.

    FAST Channel Video Ad Formats

    • Video Dimensions: 1920x1080 or 1280x720
    • (MPEG-4) .MP4 only
    • 15, 30, or 60 seconds
    Official

    Bromont Open presented by Desjardins

    1

    USA
    D. Stewart
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -3

    2

    USA
    D. Lamb
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -3

    3

    USA
    C. Bacha
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -3

    4

    USA
    M. Williams
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -3

    T5

    ARG
    M. Montenegro
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -7

    T5

    USA
    J. Vrzich
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -8

    T5

    CAN
    P. Callens
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -6

    T5

    IRL
    P. Conroy
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -5

    T5

    USA
    M. Slesinski
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -5

    T10

    USA
    R. Higgins
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    T10

    USA
    O. Osborne
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -2

    T10

    TPE
    C.T. Lin
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -1

    T10

    USA
    B. Breault
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    E

    T14

    USA
    J. Card III
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -5

    T14

    USA
    J. Peacock
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3
