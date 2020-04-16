PGA TOUR pros' workout plans

Jon Rahm Dynamic Warm-up Routine

Submitted by: Spencer Tatum

Jon Rahm is one of the most talented players on the PGA TOUR. I have been a part of his journey for the last seven years, as his performance coach, and have watched him grow and work diligently for his success. Jon is also one of the most dedicated athletes that I have been around. To give you insight into how his individualized training program has helped his progress over the years; I’d like to share a specific dynamic warm-up based on THP’s philosophy, Functional Movement Screen and the Titleist Performance Screen.

At Tatum Human Performance, we believe in developing athletes from the ground-up. We have a unique process of screening that allowed us to produce a program specific to Jon.

This movement is a Contralateral Core Act Dying Bug. We are using a 5 iron to teach the body how to compress, as one would in the golf swing. This iron provides a lot of feedback for Jon. We are also using the ground, as feedback, to teach the body how to maintain pelvic control and midline while opposing arms and legs are moving.

Now that Jon has established his stability, we want to get his hips moving, with the core, working in sequence. To perform this concept, we use an exercise called Half Kneeling Core Act Hold. This is performed in a half-kneeling position to put the focus on the hip without having to manage the foot, ankle and knee. We are using the pressure in the club to ensure that we are getting the muscles to fire in the right order to fully express the mobility of the hip.

As Jon works up the kinetic chain and into a standing position, he starts preparing his body to swing the golf club. We do this with a Single Leg Core Act RDL. He is working on being able to load each leg, unilaterally, to provide him the necessary skills to demonstrate a powerful and efficient golf swing. He is also still applying the skills from the Dying Bug and Half Kneeling Hold!

Lastly, we work on putting it all together with the Stick RDL. We use the Stick RDL to access the ability to put force into the ground as he maintains proper alignment up the chain. These drills demonstrate the full spectrum of Mobility, Stability, Motor Control, and Sequencing.

We perform one to two sets of three to five reps to find the quality of feel needed for Jon to express his skills. If you perform these movements before you start hitting the ball, you will see a difference, not only in your ability to swing the club but in your post-round or practice. If you are interested in learning more, please contact the Tatum Human Performance Team. We are excited to hear from you.

Spencer Tatum

THP, Founder and Performance Director

BS Exercise Physiology CSCS, TPI, FMS Level II, OPEX, USA Weightlifting

Spencer's unique approach to fitness, performance training and coaching stems from his experience as an elite college athlete and the pain of injuries. As much pain and fulfillment came from playing in college, it also brought a tremendous amount of learning and inspiration to develop a different way of looking at the human body. This caused Spencer to dive into learning how to optimize the human body and he found his calling to develop THP, an individualized training company for clients and coaches. THP provided him the motivation to get his degree in Exercise Physiology at Ohio University and numerous certifications in different disciplines. He has taken this approach to clients at all physical levels, from youth to elite athletes. He firmly believes there is a process to ensure the client reaches goals with a clear pathway. Spencer is now a leader and innovator in the field. He developed a unique niche in the sports world, especially in golf, being named Top 50 Best Golf Fitness Training by Golf Digest and winning a National Championship with the ASU Golf Team. He has been featured on ESPN for his work in the NFL; CBS sports for his training with Jon Rahm; PGA Tour Superstar and numerous other media forms. Furthermore, Spencer is a husband and father that loves learning, movies and new adventures that challenge the human spirit. He strives not only to ignite your passion for his field of expertise but to live the life you imagined by being your very best self.