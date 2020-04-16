Rahm's dynamic warm-up routine

We perform one to two sets of three to five reps to find the quality of feel needed for Jon to express his skills. If you perform these movements before you start hitting the ball, you will see a difference, not only in your ability to swing the club but in your post-round or practice. If you are interested in learning more, please contact the Tatum Human Performance Team. We are excited to hear from you.

Spencer Tatum

THP, Founder and Performance Director

BS Exercise Physiology CSCS, TPI, FMS Level II, OPEX, USA Weightlifting

Spencer's unique approach to fitness, performance training and coaching stems from his experience as an elite college athlete and the pain of injuries. As much pain and fulfillment came from playing in college, it also brought a tremendous amount of learning and inspiration to develop a different way of looking at the human body. This caused Spencer to dive into learning how to optimize the human body and he found his calling to develop THP, an individualized training company for clients and coaches. THP provided him the motivation to get his degree in Exercise Physiology at Ohio University and numerous certifications in different disciplines. He has taken this approach to clients at all physical levels, from youth to elite athletes. He firmly believes there is a process to ensure the client reaches goals with a clear pathway. Spencer is now a leader and innovator in the field. He developed a unique niche in the sports world, especially in golf, being named Top 50 Best Golf Fitness Training by Golf Digest and winning a National Championship with the ASU Golf Team. He has been featured on ESPN for his work in the NFL; CBS sports for his training with Jon Rahm; PGA TOUR Superstar and numerous other media forms. Furthermore, Spencer is a husband and father that loves learning, movies and new adventures that challenge the human spirit. He strives not only to ignite your passion for his field of expertise but to live the life you imagined by being your very best self.