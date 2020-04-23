Golf fitness plans: Primal Drive

Primal Drive

Submitted by: Greg McLean

Integrated flows and foundational movements to enhance overall performance and mobility!

Goals:

- Maximize the speed you already have

- Increase rotary power through better activation

- Maximize ground utilization for more power in your swing

- Fix technical compensations in the body to increase distance

- Increases in hip, ankle, thoracic spine, and shoulder mobility for more consistency

- Closed chain flows to increase power development

- Generate better impulse and separation in your swing

PFS GOLF has been working with some of the best players in the world for the last 7 years, and our goal is to get the right tools in the hands of athletes looking to take their game to next level. Over the years wehave seen too many players with some kind of injury typically related to lack of mobility somewhere in their swing. This typically creates compensatory patterns and power leaks in the swing and often leads to injuries. Our goal with this Workout From Home Plan is to teach some of the fundamentals of movement as well as mobility flows to ensure players are getting the most out of their swing and preventing injuries while driving better performance! We are always looking to help players of all ages get to the next level, and our goal with this plan is to offer you some new exercises to challenge your workouts at home over the upcoming weeks.

30 Minute Workout (No weights required)

Warm-up (Mobility/Activation/Body Temp. 1 Set of Each)

High Butt Crawls: 100ft