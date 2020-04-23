-
PGA TOUR ACTIVE
Golf fitness plans: Primal Drive
Integrated routine to enhance overall performance and mobility
April 23, 2020
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
Inside the PGA TOUR
TOUR players on the value of fitness
Primal Drive
Submitted by: Greg McLean
Integrated flows and foundational movements to enhance overall performance and mobility!
Goals:
- Maximize the speed you already have
- Increase rotary power through better activation
- Maximize ground utilization for more power in your swing
- Fix technical compensations in the body to increase distance
- Increases in hip, ankle, thoracic spine, and shoulder mobility for more consistency
- Closed chain flows to increase power development
- Generate better impulse and separation in your swing
PFS GOLF has been working with some of the best players in the world for the last 7 years, and our goal is to get the right tools in the hands of athletes looking to take their game to next level. Over the years wehave seen too many players with some kind of injury typically related to lack of mobility somewhere in their swing. This typically creates compensatory patterns and power leaks in the swing and often leads to injuries. Our goal with this Workout From Home Plan is to teach some of the fundamentals of movement as well as mobility flows to ensure players are getting the most out of their swing and preventing injuries while driving better performance! We are always looking to help players of all ages get to the next level, and our goal with this plan is to offer you some new exercises to challenge your workouts at home over the upcoming weeks.
30 Minute Workout (No weights required)
Warm-up (Mobility/Activation/Body Temp. 1 Set of Each)
High Butt Crawls: 100ft
Side lunges with Floor Drag: 8 reps, each side
Wall Rolly-Polly Plank: 3 x 20 seconds
Skin the Cat: 10 reps
Frog to Deep Squat Archer Reach: 10 reps
Foam Roller T-Spine Clam: 7 reps each side
Work-out (2 Rounds of Each Block)
A Block:
Loaded Beast into Explosive Frog: 10 reps
Table Rocks with block: 12 reps
Alternating Shinbox with Step Flow: 14 reps
B Block:
Rolls to Deep Squat: 10 reps
Beast Hovers: 16 reps
C Block:
Pigeon Hinge with Rotation: 8 reps each side
Shinbox Get Ups with Archer: 8 reps each side
Greg McLean (co-founder) Premier Fitness Systems
"Golf Digest's Top 50 Trainers" 2019,2020
FRC, PRI, DNS, Strongfirst, Ido Portal
For more information visit www.pfsgolf.com or on Instagram.
