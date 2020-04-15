-
-
PGA TOUR ACTIVE
Golf fitness plans: Kinoga
A routine that utilizes Kinetics + Yoga to promote mobility, stability and strength
-
April 23, 2020
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- April 23, 2020
-
PGA TOUR Active
Alex Noren's workout routine
Kinoga for Golf (Kinetics + Yoga)
Submitted by: Jason Glass
Jason Glass is one of the world’s top Rotational Strength & Conditioning Specialist. Jason owns and operates Tour Performance Lab and Kinetica Golf Performance in Vancouver BC; specializing in training rotary athletes, biomechanics, physical assessments and functional strength training.
Jason is a consultant for many teams and professional athletes from the PGA TOUR, NFL, NHL and Extreme Sports. Jason has also served as the head strength and conditioning coach for the Canadian National Team. Jason is also the head of the Titleist Performance Institutes Fitness Advisory Board.
The Kinoga is one of my favourite programs. I developed it as a dynamic yoga flow program that integrated mobility, stability and strength movements that flow from one pattern to the next. The problem I had was in the naming process. It’s not yoga and it’s not strength. Its somewhere between so I named it Kinoga. It is a Kinetic Yoga. Challenge yourself by following along and keeping score like you were playing golf. Every time you fall over, move your foot or have to reset yourself you can count it as a bogey. If you can complete each element perfectly you will finish the Kinoga at even par. I offer you a few opportunities for birdies and eagles. Just watch out for the sucker pins!
To learn more about Jason Glass visit: www.jasonglasslab.com or on Instagram.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.