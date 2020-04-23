Golf fitness plans: Integrated Approach to Loading the Trail Leg

Integrated Approach to Loading the Trail Leg

Submitted by: Tom Hemmings

Tom Hemmings is a Sea Island based golf fitness instructor. His line of work involves working with junior golfers on strength and development exercises, amateur golfers wanting to improve functionality and performance, as well as PGA TOUR golfers who require periodized programs to match the demand of the tournaments they participate in. Tom currently works with Harris English, Hudson Swafford, Michael Thompson, Sepp Straka and Jonathan Byrd.

When assessing golfers from junior to professionals, it is clear that the loading of the trail leg is a component that is hard to master. If a golfer, or other rotational athletes, have a difficult time loading asymmetrically and distributing weight, a number of errors can occur. Arguably, the most important would be a decrease in power production. If the lower body has limited involvement in the movement pattern, then the overall ability in the individual developing optimal amounts of force from the ground up would be diminished. This would therefore have an impact on total performance, distance off the tee, and the ability to safely and effectively play the game of golf. A number of components can be responsible for the difficulty of this task, which is why an integrated approach to this aspect is important.

In the fitness world, we would attempt to identify the why behind what is causing this deficient movement pattern. Once a sound conclusion has been made in regards to what joints and muscles need to be focus areas within the workout, the process would begin with foam rolling and mobility drills to ensure the muscles and joints involved are not being restricted in anyway. This could be a number of areas, some more obvious than others, which is why it is important to take a total body approach when carrying out this process. Furthermore, these drills would then tee us up for the next phase of activations of key muscles involved with the desired movement. Once these key areas are ready for action, we are then able to apply integrated movements which tie everything together.

This progressive movement process will allow the individual to understand the joints and muscles involved in loading of the trail leg, and provide them with a sequence that will optimally prepare them to load effectively during their golf swing.

1. Foam roller Adductor: 1 set 30 seconds each side

2. Foam roller TFL: 1 set 30 seconds each side

3. Wall drill Hip Internal rotation: 1 set of 10-12 repetitions. Hips down on the floor, legs as straight as possible against the wall

4. Half Kneeling ankle mobility with thoracic rotation: 1 set of 10 repetitions each side. Keep heel down on front foot.

5. Foam roller hip activation with thoracic rotation + reach: 1 set of 10-12 repetitions each side.

6. Side lunge with thoracic rotation. 1 set of 10 repetitions each side.