Golf Strength

Damon has positioned himself as one of the leading experts in golf performance conditioning and currently works with a host of PGA TOUR, Korn Ferry Tour, LPGA, and elite junior golfers. As part of multiple teams there has been over 45 professional wins, 3 majors, US Junior Am Champions, US Junior Am Champions, and Collegiate Champions. With over 20 years of experience in the sports performance industry, Damon has worked with many golf, basketball, soccer, and hockey professionals as they bridge the gap from post-rehabilitation to maximum sports performance. Damon specializes in golf performance conditioning and is a Master Certified Health Coach and has gained notoriety through his speaking and creation of educational content for multiple outlets.

To learn more about Damon Goddard: www.goddardspn.com or on Instagram .

How to Make the Most out of Bodyweight Training

Submitted by: Coach Shawn

Training from home can be a tricky situation for many reasons. Aside from potentially not having access to equipment, it can feel as though the time away from the gym will result in a loss of strength gains. However, there are some amazing ways you can change up your bodyweight exercises that will not only help you maintain your strength, but gain more in the process!

Strength gains happen when force is applied to a muscle which then results in an adaptation. In the absence of extra weight to load those muscles for the purpose of added force, the use of techniques that increase the amount of time a muscle is spending under tension can be the answer.

In my experience as a trainer, I have seen time and time again clients that are too quick to load the weight up on exercises before evaluating whether their body is capable of handling the demand. Right now is the perfect opportunity to get back to the basics and fine tune the way your body moves. Explore your range of motion, challenge yourself in new ways and get yourself better prepared for when the time comes to get back in the gym and pick up those heavy weights again.

Today I’m sharing with you some of the best techniques I know that require no equipment, but instead place varying types of force on the muscles via your own bodyweight. In the videos you will see several examples of the same technique applied to several different exercises. With all of these, aim for 2-4 sets of anywhere from 8-15 reps depending on how well you can maintain your form. A good rule of thumb is two make sure you have 2 good reps left in the tank at the end of a set.

Paused reps: Pause for 2-5 seconds at the bottom of each rep. That time spent there will help you build more tension and force to return to the start position.