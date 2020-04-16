-
-
Golf Strength
Get step-by-step routines by some of the top trainers to help increase your golf fitness from home
-
April 16, 2020
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- April 16, 2020
-
Inside the PGA TOUR
Scott Stallings' transformation to a healthier self
Foundational WOFH Golf Performance Program
Submitted by: Damon Goddard, PES, CGFI-3, MCHC
The PGA TOUR has been postponed through mid-June and we are seriously going to miss watching some incredible golf being played. Worse, we are missing the fact that we may not be able to go play and practice on our own course right now. So rather than lament in the fact that your game is going to go down the drain, let’s take a page from many of my tour players book and reframe this time to sharpen the best piece of equipment in your bag … your body!
Here is a quick foundational golf performance program that you can begin that has a lot of bang for your buck. We are working on multidirectional hip mobility, mid-spine mobility, core stability, hip stability, and dynamic stability. All these facets will lay a tremendous foundation for your golf game. Remember, movement is medicine! So grab your club and let’s get to work.
Mobility Work: 2-3 sets x 10 repetitions each side
· Half Kneeling Linear Hip Mobility
· Half Kneeling Adductor Rock with Torso Rotation
Activation Work: 3-4 rounds x 12-15 repetitions each side
· Resisted Deadbugs
· Resisted Single Leg Deadlift (SLDL)
· Lateral Hops with Torso Rotation
Damon has positioned himself as one of the leading experts in golf performance conditioning and currently works with a host of PGA TOUR, Korn Ferry Tour, LPGA, and elite junior golfers. As part of multiple teams there has been over 45 professional wins, 3 majors, US Junior Am Champions, US Junior Am Champions, and Collegiate Champions. With over 20 years of experience in the sports performance industry, Damon has worked with many golf, basketball, soccer, and hockey professionals as they bridge the gap from post-rehabilitation to maximum sports performance. Damon specializes in golf performance conditioning and is a Master Certified Health Coach and has gained notoriety through his speaking and creation of educational content for multiple outlets.
To learn more about Damon Goddard: www.goddardspn.com or on Instagram.
How to Make the Most out of Bodyweight Training
Submitted by: Coach Shawn
Training from home can be a tricky situation for many reasons. Aside from potentially not having access to equipment, it can feel as though the time away from the gym will result in a loss of strength gains. However, there are some amazing ways you can change up your bodyweight exercises that will not only help you maintain your strength, but gain more in the process!
Strength gains happen when force is applied to a muscle which then results in an adaptation. In the absence of extra weight to load those muscles for the purpose of added force, the use of techniques that increase the amount of time a muscle is spending under tension can be the answer.
In my experience as a trainer, I have seen time and time again clients that are too quick to load the weight up on exercises before evaluating whether their body is capable of handling the demand. Right now is the perfect opportunity to get back to the basics and fine tune the way your body moves. Explore your range of motion, challenge yourself in new ways and get yourself better prepared for when the time comes to get back in the gym and pick up those heavy weights again.
Today I’m sharing with you some of the best techniques I know that require no equipment, but instead place varying types of force on the muscles via your own bodyweight. In the videos you will see several examples of the same technique applied to several different exercises. With all of these, aim for 2-4 sets of anywhere from 8-15 reps depending on how well you can maintain your form. A good rule of thumb is two make sure you have 2 good reps left in the tank at the end of a set.
Paused reps: Pause for 2-5 seconds at the bottom of each rep. That time spent there will help you build more tension and force to return to the start position.
One and a half reps: Head to the bottom of your rep, come back up to half way, return to the bottom and then complete the rep.
Eccentric reps: Lower down slowly to the bottom of your rep and then push back up with force.
Deficit Reps: Find something that will slightly elevate one foot or in the case of pushups, both feet. By having one side up higher, you will end up lowering into a greater range of motion and get the opportunity to broaden the capacity of the muscles involved.
Combo Reps: Put two exercises together so that the load of the muscles is continuous through multiple planes of motion. This allows you to load for an extended period of time with slight rests as you transition.
Supersets: This is brutal! Take one exercise and pair it with a more dynamic motion directly after. A good place to start is with 10 bodyweight squats followed by 5 jump squats.
Shawn Farmer - Sese
Director of Fitness
Golfletica Sports and Rehab
Golf Digest Top 50 Trainer
FRC, CES, TPI 3
@fitnesscaddie (Instagram and Twitter)
Shawn is the Director of Fitness at Golfletica Sports and Rehab in Bellevue, Wa. She has been in the fitness industry for 20 years specializing in strength training, injury rehabilitation, mobility, group training and martial arts. Golf has always been her primary focus when it comes to fitness after having endured many injuries throughout her own golf career and wanting to help others not experience the same. She works with golfers of all ages and ability levels with a focus on keeping everyone pain free and able to do every activity they desire. Outside of fitness, Shawn played college golf for Eastern Washington University, has competed in 9 USGA Championships and more recently just earned a first degree black belt in Taekwondo.
UNLEASH YOUR POWER
Submitted by: Harry Sese
Working out at home can be difficult due to a limited amount space, little or no equipment, a lack of self-motivation, or simply because you are not sure what to do. I have been practicing martial arts for over 35 years and have learned that striking an object with your hand or foot is almost the same as hitting a golf ball with a club. The only difference is that the club is an extension of your arm.
When it comes to producing that powerful strike at impact, you need to be able to combine strength, speed, power, timing and proper biomechanics to achieve maximal contact and force. The golf swing is already complicated on its own, but your exercises to improve your health and game don’t have to be.
This workout is easy to perform and fast. It unleashes your power through your natural ability to kick and punch. Here are my 6 favorite martial arts exercises that I use with my golfers:
Front Kick Squats: Power from the Ground Up
This is a great exercise for developing strength in your lower body and hips. It is also helps you learn how to create power from the ground up so that you can crush that drive!
Side Kick Squats: Glute Power
This is a great exercise for developing strength in your lower body especially your glutes, the powerhouse. It also helps you create power from the ground up and teaches you how to post up on one leg as in your swing.
Jabs: The Hip Bump
This exercise will help you develop strength in your upper body. It also teaches you how to initiate weight transfer laterally. You will feel that in order to throw a strong jab, you must first transfer your weight from the back foot to the front foot, just like in the start of your downswing.
Reverse Punch: Fire the Hips
This exercise will help you create better rotation and power in your upper body. It also teaches you how to use your lower body and hips correctly in order to produce rotation. Use the ground to build power and then fire your hips to transfer the power from your torso to your arm.
Upper Cuts: Fire at Impact
This exercise will help you create a strong core and upper body. It also teaches you how to maintain your body position while firing your torso, just like when you impact the ball. Use your legs to create power and maintain your spine angle when you punch.
Hooks to the Body: Load and Fire
This exercise will help improve your torso rotation and ability to generate speed. It also teaches you how to load the lower body to create a powerful rotation. Maintain your spine angle at all times.
Try this workout a few times per week, performing 10 to 20 repetitions on each side for 3 to 4 sets. Stop immediately if you experience any pain.
Keep on swinging!
Dr. Harry Sese, DC, CCSP
Golf Injury, Rehab and Performance Specialist
Clinical Director for GOLFLETICA®
CONTACT INFO:
@THEGOLFINGDOC (Twitter and Instagram)
BIO:
Dr. Sese is a Golf Injury, Rehab and Performance Specialist. He has a successful sports medicine practice in Bellevue, Washington and also travels full-time on the PGA Tour working with several players including Jon Rahm, Adam Hadwin, Graeme McDowell and Jerry Kelly to name a few. In addition to keeping his golfers healthy, he also incorporates his expertise in martial arts when it comes to training for golf. Whether you are an amateur golfer, professional, junior or weekend hacker, “The Golfing Doc” is there to help. For more information, visit www.golfletica.com or on Instagram/Twitter @thegolfingdoc.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.