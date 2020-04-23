Golf fitness plans: Unleash Your Power

Unleash Your Power

Submitted by: Harry Sese

Working out at home can be difficult due to a limited amount space, little or no equipment, a lack of self-motivation, or simply because you are not sure what to do. I have been practicing martial arts for over 35 years and have learned that striking an object with your hand or foot is almost the same as hitting a golf ball with a club. The only difference is that the club is an extension of your arm.

When it comes to producing that powerful strike at impact, you need to be able to combine strength, speed, power, timing and proper biomechanics to achieve maximal contact and force. The golf swing is already complicated on its own, but your exercises to improve your health and game don’t have to be.

This workout is easy to perform and fast. It unleashes your power through your natural ability to kick and punch. Here are my 6 favorite martial arts exercises that I use with my golfers:

Front Kick Squats: Power from the Ground Up

This is a great exercise for developing strength in your lower body and hips. It is also helps you learn how to create power from the ground up so that you can crush that drive!