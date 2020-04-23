-
Golf fitness plans: Unleash Your Power
A workout that is easy to perform and unleashes your power through your natural ability to kick and punch
April 16, 2020
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
Unleash Your Power
Submitted by: Harry Sese
Working out at home can be difficult due to a limited amount space, little or no equipment, a lack of self-motivation, or simply because you are not sure what to do. I have been practicing martial arts for over 35 years and have learned that striking an object with your hand or foot is almost the same as hitting a golf ball with a club. The only difference is that the club is an extension of your arm.
When it comes to producing that powerful strike at impact, you need to be able to combine strength, speed, power, timing and proper biomechanics to achieve maximal contact and force. The golf swing is already complicated on its own, but your exercises to improve your health and game don’t have to be.
This workout is easy to perform and fast. It unleashes your power through your natural ability to kick and punch. Here are my 6 favorite martial arts exercises that I use with my golfers:
Front Kick Squats: Power from the Ground Up
This is a great exercise for developing strength in your lower body and hips. It is also helps you learn how to create power from the ground up so that you can crush that drive!
Side Kick Squats: Glute Power
This is a great exercise for developing strength in your lower body especially your glutes, the powerhouse. It also helps you create power from the ground up and teaches you how to post up on one leg as in your swing.
Jabs: The Hip Bump
This exercise will help you develop strength in your upper body. It also teaches you how to initiate weight transfer laterally. You will feel that in order to throw a strong jab, you must first transfer your weight from the back foot to the front foot, just like in the start of your downswing.
Reverse Punch: Fire the Hips
This exercise will help you create better rotation and power in your upper body. It also teaches you how to use your lower body and hips correctly in order to produce rotation. Use the ground to build power and then fire your hips to transfer the power from your torso to your arm.
Upper Cuts: Fire at Impact
This exercise will help you create a strong core and upper body. It also teaches you how to maintain your body position while firing your torso, just like when you impact the ball. Use your legs to create power and maintain your spine angle when you punch.
Hooks to the Body: Load and Fire
This exercise will help improve your torso rotation and ability to generate speed. It also teaches you how to load the lower body to create a powerful rotation. Maintain your spine angle at all times.
Try this workout a few times per week, performing 10 to 20 repetitions on each side for 3 to 4 sets. Stop immediately if you experience any pain.
Keep on swinging!
Dr. Harry Sese, DC, CCSP
Golf Injury, Rehab and Performance Specialist
Clinical Director for GOLFLETICA®
CONTACT INFO:
@THEGOLFINGDOC (Twitter and Instagram)
BIO:
Dr. Sese is a Golf Injury, Rehab and Performance Specialist. He has a successful sports medicine practice in Bellevue, Washington and also travels full-time on the PGA Tour working with several players including Jon Rahm, Adam Hadwin, Graeme McDowell and Jerry Kelly to name a few. In addition to keeping his golfers healthy, he also incorporates his expertise in martial arts when it comes to training for golf. Whether you are an amateur golfer, professional, junior or weekend hacker, “The Golfing Doc” is there to help. For more information, visit www.golfletica.com or on Instagram/Twitter @thegolfingdoc.
