Golf fitness plans: Foundational Workout From Home Performance Program
A quick routine that can help your golf fitness in multiple ways
April 16, 2020
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
Foundational WOFH Golf Performance Program
Submitted by: Damon Goddard, PES, CGFI-3, MCHC
Here is a quick foundational golf performance program that you can begin that has a lot of bang for your buck. We are working on multidirectional hip mobility, mid-spine mobility, core stability, hip stability, and dynamic stability. All these facets will lay a tremendous foundation for your golf game. Remember, movement is medicine! So grab your club and let’s get to work.
Mobility Work: 2-3 sets x 10 repetitions each side
· Half Kneeling Linear Hip Mobility
· Half Kneeling Adductor Rock with Torso Rotation
Activation Work: 3-4 rounds x 12-15 repetitions each side
· Resisted Deadbugs
· Resisted Single Leg Deadlift (SLDL)
· Lateral Hops with Torso Rotation
Damon has positioned himself as one of the leading experts in golf performance conditioning and currently works with a host of PGA TOUR, Korn Ferry Tour, LPGA, and elite junior golfers. As part of multiple teams there has been over 45 professional wins, 3 majors, US Junior Am Champions, US Junior Am Champions, and Collegiate Champions. With over 20 years of experience in the sports performance industry, Damon has worked with many golf, basketball, soccer, and hockey professionals as they bridge the gap from post-rehabilitation to maximum sports performance. Damon specializes in golf performance conditioning and is a Master Certified Health Coach and has gained notoriety through his speaking and creation of educational content for multiple outlets.
To learn more about Damon Goddard: www.goddardspn.com or on Instagram.
