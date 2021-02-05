Work out like Cameron Smith

About the Author: Nick is a strength and conditioning coach contracted by PGA TOUR Players and national teams to deliver his unique brand of golf fitness services.

Cam Smith, 2 x PGA TOUR winner and 2nd in 2020 Masters, has made a lot of progress from when we first started working together - from a scrawny teen into a well rounded golf athlete. At age 16 he was weak, tight, had some alarming postural adaptations from golf and was in consistent pain and discomfort in a number of areas.

Over the past 10 years, we have systematically addressed the various physical issues, and learned to manage the persistent limitations. Cam is now at a point where he can comfortably maintain strength and power levels that enable him to punch above his weight and size both in the gym and in driving distance on TOUR.

I would like to share with you what I consider to be the 5 areas that the competitive club golfer can learn from Cam’s approach to physical preparation. If implemented properly these will not only help your golf but benefit your long-term musculo-skeletal health too.

Cam’s approach is particularly relatable and applicable to the club golfer because he isn’t the biggest guy, or the most gifted athlete, or even the hardest worker. Cam likes to keep things simple and use practice and training approaches that can be completed in a short amount of time with the minimum of fuss (leaving more time for messing around on the range apparently!).