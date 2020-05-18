PGA TOUR Active launches Get Active for COVID-19 Relief campaign

Been feeling a bit like a $5 potted house plant lately?

If so, a great way to pull up those roots, put some green back into your exercise scene and provide relief to those in need is via PGA TOUR Active’s Get Active for COVID-19 Relief virtual fitness challenge. Specifically, the raised funds will benefit the communities which fell victim to canceled PGA TOUR events as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The entry fee is a mere $5 and will be matched by Openfit, the TOUR’s fitness streaming platform for the campaign, to translate to $10 for every completed challenge.

As you’re elevating your heart rate, you will also be raising the spirits of those who need it most.

The 15-day challenge is a product of PGA TOUR Active, the TOUR’s new health and wellness franchise for fans, players or anyone just looking for a little inspiration to get moving again in a positive direction.

“I think something like this has a lot of great perks,” said Scott Stallings, a three-time PGA TOUR winner and a fitness fanatic. “In one way, it will give people an excuse to get active, but it’s also a great way for fans to stay connected to the PGA TOUR and its players during the pandemic.

“And, best of all, the funds raised go entirely to charity.”

Among the many adversely impacted industries by the pandemic is that of the fitness industry. That trickles down to individuals and families who rely on gyms and fitness centers to stay in shape. With those outlets closed, many people have become creative with their fitness regimen.

Through the PGA TOUR’s virtual fitness challenge, fans and TOUR players can exercise that creativity to get active and fit, all while giving back to charity. Remember, one’s ability to get creative and find alternatives to those things wanted or needed is a luxury not everyone has.

It works like this: After registering for the challenge here , you will be asked to complete a minimum of five workouts in 15 days. The fitness experts at Openfit and the PGA TOUR Active team have created a workout schedule for the 15 day challenge designed to elevate your mobility, strength and endurance to keep you at your best on the course. Each workout will be tracked and logged, courtesy of Openfit.

Through the challenge, participants will have access to a variety of fitness classes and workout programs you can complete at home, including strength training, long- and short-interval runs and even an 18-minute burpee challenge. Body weight resistance training and stretching classes are also offered.

“We are very excited to introduce PGA TOUR Active, the TOUR’s innovative new health and fitness platform, to our fans and players,” said Matt Corey, PGA TOUR Chief Marketing Officer. “While most gyms and fitness centers are still closed across the country, the virtual fitness challenge is a great opportunity for everyone to get moving for a worthwhile cause.”

“The collaboration between Openfit and PGA TOUR Active is important to us because it aligns with our core values so well,” said Jon Congdon, CEO of Openfit. “Helping others through tough times and giving everyone a great, fun way to work out at home feels good. We are gratified to be both a help to the golf community to stay healthy and to be donating all entry fees and matching those who complete the challenge.”

To join the PGA TOUR Active virtual fitness challenge, participants are requested to sign up by June 5. The challenge runs from May 27–June 10.

Remember: You put only $5 into it, though once your five workouts are completed, twice that amount will be donated to assist in raising funds for the communities the TOUR won’t be playing in due to the pandemic.

Now, that’s something worth flexing your muscles for.