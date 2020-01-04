Welcome to PGA TOUR Active

-
January 04, 2020
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
PGA TOUR Active is a platform highlighting golf’s health and fitness revolution by showcasing the lifestyles of professional golfers and fans. Active strives to create awareness, which gives our players and fans the ability to choose and engage in a healthier lifestyle while inspiring others.
Week after week, PGA TOUR professionals travel the world where changing conditions are a constant and maintaining health and wellness is a must. The modern golf athlete understands health and wellness is a critical component of career longevity, sustaining long days of practice and maintaining peak performance during a long season. TOUR fans, who rate as the most active in sports, often walking several miles to follow the action, are part of our wellness journey with many tournaments providing fitness programming, fueling stations and onsite experiences where they often interact with professionals.
At the heart of the Active platform are the Player Performance Centers, which were unveiled in 1985 on TOUR. The performance centers are mobile fitness and therapy centers that travel to over 60 events each year, representing a considerable investment with a goal of providing a consistent, trusted, and innovative training center for the players. The facilities are staffed by professional physical therapists, chiropractors, and athletic trainers who assist players in rehabilitative and preventive care, as well as personal conditioning and stretching programs.
The PGA TOUR is committed to cutting edge resources and working alongside best-in-class partners to help elite professionals and everyday golfers achieve peak performance.
