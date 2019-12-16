-
TOP 30 PLAYERS TO WATCH
Top 30 Players to Watch in 2020: Xander Schauffele
December 16, 2019
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
Round Recaps
Xander Schauffele shoots 62 to win at Sentry
With two wins and a second-place finish in the FedExCup standings, Xander Schauffele enters 2020 hoping to make more noise. Schauffele is among PGATOUR.COM’s top 30 players to watch entering 2020. Click here for more on all 30 players.
Insider Insights
PGATOUR.COM’s Insiders offer their expert views on what to expect from Xander Schauffele in 2020.
TOUR INSIDER by Cameron Morfit
Plays well on same courses as Rory McIlroy, setting up their recent final-round duel at WGC-HSBC Champions, won by McIlroy. Schauffele also finished second to McIlroy at TOUR Championship. One of the best young American players but is still consistently overlooked. A good pick to repeat at Sentry Tournament of Champions in Maui, where he blew away the field with final-round 62. Getting more comfortable in the majors with T2 at Masters, T3 at U.S. Open. Solid to very good in almost every statistical category, but was a relatively lackluster 46th in Strokes Gained: Putting last season.
STATS INSIDER by Sean Martin
Schauffele’s schedule is comprised mainly of the game’s toughest events, but he ranks high in average proximity from most distance intervals. Last season, he ranked in the top 30 in average proximity from 50-75 yards (13th), 75-100 yards (18th), 175-200 yards (23rd), 200-225 yards (29th) and 250-275 yards (19th).
FANTASY INSIDER by Rob Bolton
Although he's only 26 and in just his fourth season on the PGA TOUR, the 2016-17 Rookie of the Year sits high on the short list among the best active without a victory in a major. His comfort in the deepest fields and most lucrative events is as reflective of his humility as it is his talent. In that sense, he's a role model in whom you can invest with your heart as much as your head. Right up there with guys like Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas who also can send it off the tee inversely proportional to their size, Schauffele is a first-rounder for seasons to come.
EQUIPMENT INSIDER by Andrew Tursky
The Callaway staffer uses a jaw-droppingly-cool set of raw Callaway Apex Pro irons that show quite a bit of rust. Ahead of the U.S. Open, Schauffele also made a big putter switch into a new Odyssey Stroke Lab Tuttle putter, which is a mallet-style with a rounded crown. Ahead of the TOUR Championship, Schauffele made a few significant tweaks to the putter in order for it to sit properly on the ground before starting his stroke.
STYLE INSIDER by Greg Monteforte
Xander has become one of Adidas’ leading players. While there is nothing flashy about his attire, his outfits are consistently on point with a mix of classic styles and razor-sharp fits. Expect to see Xander in the latest designs and technology from the three-stripes brand in 2020.
BEYOND THE ROPES by Helen Ross
Schauffele represented the United States in his first Presidents Cup this month. He may have the most interesting family tree of anyone in the biennial competition, too. His father Stefan is German and French while his mother Ping-Yi is Chinese-Japanese. They met at the United States International University (now Alliant) and spent time in Germany and Hawaii before settling in San Diego where Xander was born.
Current 2019-20 position: 21st
Finish in 2018-19 season: 2nd
Playoff appearances: 3
TOUR Championship appearances: 3
Best FedExCup result: Finished 2nd in 2018-19 season.
2019-20 FALL RESULTS (FEDEXCUP POINTS)
ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP: T10 (70)
WGC-HSBC Champions: P2 (315)
By The Numbers
Strokes Gained rankings for Xander Schauffele in the 2018-19 season.
