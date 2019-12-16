Top 30 Players to Watch in 2020: Xander Schauffele

Insider Insights

PGATOUR.COM’s Insiders offer their expert views on what to expect from Xander Schauffele in 2020.

TOUR INSIDER by Cameron Morfit

Plays well on same courses as Rory McIlroy, setting up their recent final-round duel at WGC-HSBC Champions, won by McIlroy. Schauffele also finished second to McIlroy at TOUR Championship. One of the best young American players but is still consistently overlooked. A good pick to repeat at Sentry Tournament of Champions in Maui, where he blew away the field with final-round 62. Getting more comfortable in the majors with T2 at Masters, T3 at U.S. Open. Solid to very good in almost every statistical category, but was a relatively lackluster 46th in Strokes Gained: Putting last season.

STATS INSIDER by Sean Martin

Schauffele’s schedule is comprised mainly of the game’s toughest events, but he ranks high in average proximity from most distance intervals. Last season, he ranked in the top 30 in average proximity from 50-75 yards (13th), 75-100 yards (18th), 175-200 yards (23rd), 200-225 yards (29th) and 250-275 yards (19th).

FANTASY INSIDER by Rob Bolton

Although he's only 26 and in just his fourth season on the PGA TOUR, the 2016-17 Rookie of the Year sits high on the short list among the best active without a victory in a major. His comfort in the deepest fields and most lucrative events is as reflective of his humility as it is his talent. In that sense, he's a role model in whom you can invest with your heart as much as your head. Right up there with guys like Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas who also can send it off the tee inversely proportional to their size, Schauffele is a first-rounder for seasons to come.

EQUIPMENT INSIDER by Andrew Tursky

The Callaway staffer uses a jaw-droppingly-cool set of raw Callaway Apex Pro irons that show quite a bit of rust. Ahead of the U.S. Open, Schauffele also made a big putter switch into a new Odyssey Stroke Lab Tuttle putter, which is a mallet-style with a rounded crown. Ahead of the TOUR Championship, Schauffele made a few significant tweaks to the putter in order for it to sit properly on the ground before starting his stroke.

STYLE INSIDER by Greg Monteforte

Xander has become one of Adidas’ leading players. While there is nothing flashy about his attire, his outfits are consistently on point with a mix of classic styles and razor-sharp fits. Expect to see Xander in the latest designs and technology from the three-stripes brand in 2020.

BEYOND THE ROPES by Helen Ross

Schauffele represented the United States in his first Presidents Cup this month. He may have the most interesting family tree of anyone in the biennial competition, too. His father Stefan is German and French while his mother Ping-Yi is Chinese-Japanese. They met at the United States International University (now Alliant) and spent time in Germany and Hawaii before settling in San Diego where Xander was born.