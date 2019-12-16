Top 30 Players to Watch in 2020: Webb Simpson

Insider Insights

PGATOUR.COM’s Insiders offer their expert views on what to expect from Webb Simpson in 2020.

TOUR INSIDER by Ben Everill

A model of consistency last season, Simpson was ninth in the Wyndham Rewards despite not notching up a win. What he did have was six top-10s that included three runner ups and a third place finish. Missed just one cut all season and has already started the new season with a top-10 at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open (T7). Simpson was inside the top 20 on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Around the Green, Tee-to-Green and Putting and despite being 114th Off-the-Tee was fifth in Strokes Gained: Total. Perhaps the key for the former PLAYERS Champion to once again grace the winners circle will be lifting his greens in regulation (65.81%) just a little… easier said than done given he’s on the back end of driving distance (145th, 288.6 yards).

STATS INSIDER by Sean Martin

He was 144th in driving distance in 2019, but pop may be the only thing he lacked. He was in the top 20 in the other three Strokes Gained statistics and fifth in Strokes Gained: Total. He’s a good short-iron player, ranking 23rd in proximity from 125-150 yards, but also good with the longer clubs. He was 18th in proximity from 200-225 yards and 30th in proximity from 225-250 yards. Simpson shot 65 or lower in 17.4% of his rounds since the start of the 2019 season, the highest rate on TOUR among players with at least 50 rounds. Rory McIlroy was second (14.5%).

FANTASY INSIDER by Rob Bolton

He's the American version of Justin Rose, but five years younger. Like the Brit, Simpson reinvented himself as a fantastic putter. Together with already brilliant ball-striking, he's sustained a high level of consistency. As the old saying goes, winning is hard, but we wouldn't mind a trophy or three to pay off the effort, but the absence of one since the 2018 PLAYERS hasn't deterred his production.

EQUIPMENT INSIDER by Andrew Tursky

The most recognizable club in Simpson’s bag is likely his Odyssey V-Line Cruiser armlock putter. Simpson was victim to the USGA anchor ban in 2013, since he used to rely on a belly putter anchored to his stomach, but he’s found success in recent years running the shaft of his putter up his left forearm, a la Matt Kuchar. Simpson fills out the rest of his bag with 13 Titleist clubs, including a TS2 driver and 718 MB irons.

STYLE INSIDER by Greg Monteforte

Modern takes on country club looks. Webb’s outfits can find a home in any era. He isn’t afraid to pump up the volume with vibrant colors, but he balances them well against easy-to-wear neutrals. While many players have transitioned to athletic-style shoes, Simpson still laces up traditional saddles, which work well with his classic kicks.

BEYOND THE ROPES by Helen Ross

According to his long-time caddie, Paul Tesori, Simpson’s guilty pleasure is Diet Mountain Dew. But even more than the soft drink, Simpson lives for Starbucks. In fact, he loves coffee -- period. Simpson is such an aficionado that he even has a scale at home to weigh his beans and the water, so he has the same cup of coffee each morning.