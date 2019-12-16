Top 30 Players to Watch in 2020: Tony Finau

Insider Insights

PGATOUR.COM’s Insiders offer their expert views on what to expect from Tony Finau in 2020.

TOUR INSIDER by Ben Everill

It seems downright incredible that another season has passed without a Finau victory yet here we stand again. Since his win at the Puerto Rico Open in 2016, Finau has 26 top-10s, including one already this season. He is a five-time runner up in that span. So surely this season will see the drought broken. Given his place in consecutive U.S. teams at the Ryder and Presidents Cup, Finau has found himself amongst the elite despite the near misses. If he is to take the last step improvement will need to come on the greens. He was 125th on TOUR last season in Strokes Gained: Putting (-.103). Just a little improvement there and those seconds could easily be firsts.

STATS INSIDER by Sean Martin

He’s one of six players with at least 25 top-10s over the previous three seasons. Justin Thomas leads the pack with 29 top-10s from 2017-19, followed by Jon Rahm (28), Rory McIlroy (27), Dustin Johnson (27), Justin Rose (26) and Finau (25). He started 2020 with yet another top-10, finishing T9 at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open despite losing more than 4 strokes on the greens. He led the field in Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green. His third-round 62 was the lowest round in the ShotLink era by a player who lost strokes on the greens. Finau missed eight putts from 3-7 feet in that event but finished just five shots out of the playoff between Kevin Na and Patrick Cantlay.

FANTASY INSIDER by Rob Bolton

After making news in modifying his putter early this year, he regained both traction and headlines during tournaments. It's what we've come to expect. He's spoiled us. This is the funny phenomenon of being this good with only one PGA TOUR victory. He's Exhibit A of how gamers should invest. In other words, accept the baseline and celebrate the wins, no matter how few. Just turned 30.

EQUIPMENT INSIDER by Andrew Tursky

Ping staffer Finau was an early adopter of the Ping Blueprint prototype irons, but it’s his driver shaft changes that have made the most noise in 2019. Ahead of the 2019 PLAYERS Championship, Finau made a surprising switch to Diamana RF “redboard” shafts in his metalwoods. The redboard shafts are known as being slightly softer and lighter than the whiteboard or blueboard options in the Diamana lineup, so this was an interesting change for the long hitter. Finau has since settled on Accra prototype shafts in his Ping G410 metalwoods, but as he heads into 2020, his metalwood shafts are certainly something to keep an eye on.

STYLE INSIDER by Greg Monteforte

Another Nike athlete whose power and athleticism are a perfect fit for the brand’s high-performance gear. Finau takes a progressive approach to his trousers with a slim fit, aggressive taper, and a crop that shows off some ankle.

BEYOND THE ROPES by Helen Ross

Did you know Finau helped save a man’s life at the 2018 Waste Management Phoenix Open? Bill Patterson was collecting the magnetic A-frames used to identify the players on the range. One of the frames hit the gas pedal of his cart and he was caught underneath and dragged about 50 yards. Finau and his teacher Boyd Summerhays rushed over and helped lift the cart off Patterson.