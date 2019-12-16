Top 30 Players to Watch in 2020: Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods needs one more victory to move ahead of Sam Snead as the PGA TOUR’s all-time winningest player. Woods is among PGATOUR.COM’s top 30 players to watch entering 2020. Click here for more on all 30 players.

Insider Insights

PGATOUR.COM’s Insiders offer their expert views on what to expect from Tiger Woods in 2020.

TOUR INSIDER by Cameron Morfit

He turns 44 on Dec. 30 and says he can’t do anything physically that he used to, but Tiger still delivered three big wins in a span of 13 months. His fused back seems to be holding up, and left knee looked strong as ever in victory at inaugural ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP in Japan. Iron giant is +1.1 in Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in the ShotLink era, which is miles ahead of everyone else. (Jim Furyk is next at +0.7.) Uses guile (“I know how to play”) to keep up with younger, longer players, which could prove formidable again in title defenses at the Masters and ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP. Still so good when healthy that virtually no one questioned him picking himself for Presidents Cup.

STATS INSIDER by Sean Martin

Woods didn’t have enough rounds to qualify for 2019’s statistics, but his +0.65 average for Strokes Gained: Approach-the-Green would have ranked in the top 10. Woods finished first in that statistic five times. He hit 69.67% of his greens last season, which would have tied Brooks Koepka for 11th in the rankings.



FANTASY INSIDER by Rob Bolton

As exhilarating and compelling as he remains, appearances at the Masters and in limited-field events present the best opportunities to invest in a weekly format. The days of salary leaguers splitting his season in halves or thirds are over, but so is the chasm that I used to cite in this space when he'd appear despite the absence of fantasy value. He's now two seasons removed from the ceremonial nod.

EQUIPMENT INSIDER by Andrew Tursky

In typical Woods fashion, he not only had the biggest story of 2019 with his win at the Masters, but he was also a part of probably the biggest equipment story of 2019, as well. An ytime Woods changes irons, it’s a big deal, but in 2019, he switched into all-new P-7TW prototype irons made by TaylorMade, and then TaylorMade released a limited supply of the irons to retail. Woods also switched into new TaylorMade Milled Grind 2 wedges late in 2019. Earlier in 2019, PGATOUR.COM was lucky enough to sit down with Woods for an in-depth conversation about his equipment. Here’s the full Q&A.

STYLE INSIDER by Greg Monteforte

Don’t expect many surprises from Tiger in the style department in 2020. He has settled into a style that works for him. His classic looks with an infusion of the latest technology from Nike suit him to a T. Tiger has been rocking the same kicks for a couple of years. Will this be the year Nike refreshes his shoe closet?



BEYOND THE ROPES by Helen Ross



One of the things that Woods enjoys away from the golf course is diving, particularly cave diving, and spear fishing. He has been certified as a master diver according the National Association of underwater instructors. He reportedly has learned to hold his breath underwater for four minutes.