Top 30 Players to Watch in 2020: Scottie Scheffler

Insider Insights

PGATOUR.COM’s Insiders offer their expert views on what to expect from Scottie Scheffler in 2020.

TOUR INSIDER by Ben Everill

The last Korn Ferry Tour Player of the Year – Sungjae Im – went on to win PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year the following year. Perhaps Scheffler will follow in his footsteps. The 23-year-old Texan won twice on the Korn Ferry Tour and secured fully exempt PGA TOUR status by finishing top of the combined regular season and finals points list. In all, collected a Tour-best 10 top-10s and made 16 cuts in 20 starts to make his move up to the top grade. The fall has shown some impressive efforts, with three top-10s on his resume already he sits 20th in the FedExCup standings. He’s only put four good rounds together twice – where he was third at the Bermuda Championship, and fifth at The RSM Classic. His opening round scoring average from seven starts in an incredible 66.71 so if he can keep that standard up a win is just around the corner.

STATS INSIDER by Sean Martin

He had five top-25s in seven starts this fall, putting himself in position several times heading into the weekend. He ranked seventh in first-round scoring average (66.7) and 24th in second-round scoring average (67.6) but was outside the top 125 in both third- and fourth-round scoring. He’s one good weekend away from his first win.

FANTASY INSIDER by Rob Bolton

The rookie wasted zero time rewarding speculative investors in keeper leagues with a seamless transition to the big leagues this fall. He paced the Korn Ferry Tour in the all-around ranking in 2019, but he'll get knocked around on the PGA TOUR, so questions will arise when he faces adversity. (Hint: He'll be fine.) There's been very little of that early on, however. As the earnings leader on the KFT, he's not subject to the reorders in the graduate reshuffle category. He's also already exempt into THE PLAYERS Championship.

EQUIPMENT INSIDER by Andrew Tursky

Following in the footsteps of Brooks Koepka, Scheffler has decided to remain an equipment free agent on the PGA TOUR. He takes full advantage of his freedom by using clubs from various manufacturers. He has a Ping driver, a Nike fairway wood, Srixon long irons, TaylorMade mid-to-short irons, Callaway and Artisan wedges, and a Scotty Cameron putter. It will be very interesting to see if in 2020 or beyond Scheffler decides to sing an equipment deal, but until then, it’s likely Scheffler will continue to use a very mixed bag.

STYLE INSIDER by Greg Monteforte

High-tech meets simplicity. It is interesting to see how the multitude of Nike players put their own twists on the Swoosh’s sporty threads. Scheffler pairs basic solid and striped polos with neutral bottoms for clean, classic looks. This appears to be his sartorial comfort zone so look for more of the same from the Korn Ferry Tour Player of the Year.

BEYOND THE ROPES by Helen Ross

His go-to restaurant when he’s on the road is Chipotle. But Scheffler is getting into cooking – at least on that Green Egg he received when he played in the Sanderson Farms Championship last year. The Saturday before he left to play in the Bermuda Championship, where he held the first-round lead and shared the second, the Korn Ferry Tour Player of the Year smoked a brisket for some friends. “When I’m cooking, I don’t want to cook for just one,” he says.