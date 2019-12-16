Top 30 Players to Watch in 2020: Rory McIlroy

Insider Insights

PGATOUR.COM’s Insiders offer their expert views on what to expect from Rory McIlroy in 2020.

TOUR INSIDER by Ben Everill

The FedExCup champion is about to explode and control his place at the golf summit. After his three wins last season (PLAYERS Championship, RBC Canadian Open and TOUR Championship) and early win at the World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions, the PGA TOUR Player of the Year is set to be the star of 2020. With Brooks Koepka recovering from knee surgery, McIlroy will have the early jump on the game’s other top dog and will be the player to chase. Expect another multiple win season -- and this will be the year the 18-time PGA TOUR winner breaks his major championship drought that spans back to 2014. He might even improve on his incredible stats from last season. McIlroy’s +2.551 was the fourth-best single-season Strokes Gained: Total since the Strokes Gained statistics started in 2004. The top three seasons all belong to Tiger Woods.

STATS INSIDER by Sean Martin

He won the FedExCup by posting the best single-season Strokes Gained: Total mark by a player not named Tiger Woods. McIlroy was +0.7 strokes per round better than the next player on the list, Patrick Cantlay. McIlroy led the TOUR in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee for the third time in his career. The other occasions were his FedExCup-winning season of 2016 and two-major 2014 campaign. He also finished a career-best 24th in Strokes Gained: Putting (+0.43).

FANTASY INSIDER by Rob Bolton

Despite the new format of the FedExCup Playoffs, he was a predictable champion given the trajectory of how the last few years dictated his approach in 2019. With more than enough evidence to reinforce his planning, not to mention generate all the confidence he needs, there's reason for him to go No. 1 in your draft. The career grand slam is more in play now than ever before. He'll chase it again at the Masters one month after defending his first title at THE PLAYERS Championship.

EQUIPMENT INSIDER by Andrew Tursky

McIlroy has made a number of drastic equipment changes throughout the years, switching equipment sponsors multiple times, but 2019 saw great consistency for his bag. He kept a consistent setup of TaylorMade products including a TaylorMade M5 driver, a P750 long iron, P730 irons, Milled Grind wedges and a Spider X Copper putter. Being that TaylorMade is due for new metalwoods in 2020, however, it’s likely that McIlroy will upgrade into new technology should there be new TaylorMade releases.

STYLE INSIDER by Greg Monteforte

Rory will certainly be decked out in the latest and greatest from Nike in 2020, but what shoes will he be wearing? He rolled into 2019 in Nike’s React Vapor 2 before making an early-season switch to the Air Zoom Victory Tour. By the time he arrived at the TOUR CHAMPIONSHIP, he was lacing up the golf-specific version of the Swoosh’s iconic Roshe silhouette. Expect something new on Rory’s feet in 2020.

BEYOND THE ROPES by Helen Ross

The Northern Irishman is a life-long supporter and season ticket holder of Manchester United. With a home base in south Florida, McIlroy has also become a fan of the Miami Heat. But he enjoys reading, too, particularly self-help books. His choice during the week of the TOUR Championship – which he won to claim the $15 million FedExCup bonus – was “Digital Minimalism: Choosing a Focused Life in a Noisy World.”

