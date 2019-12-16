Top 30 Players to Watch in 2020: Rickie Fowler

Insider Insights

PGATOUR.COM’s Insiders offer their expert views on what to expect from Rickie Fowler in 2020.

TOUR INSIDER by Cameron Morfit

With myriad misadventures, Fowler endured perhaps the most stressful victory of last season at the Waste Management Phoenix Open. Closing is still an issue with five career wins and 70 top-10 finishes. Great putter (13th in Strokes Gained: Putting) who could stand to hit more shots close (70th in SG: Approach the Green). Plays out of the rough a lot as he was 122nd in Driving Accuracy last season. Got married in the off-season and didn’t play much fall golf, then felled by intestinal ailment on honeymoon, nixing plans to play Mayakoba. But when Brooks Koepka had to withdraw from the Presidents Cup, Fowler got the nod as the fill-in for the U.S. Team. He remains at or near top of Best Player Without a Major list, but is still only 30.

STATS INSIDER by Sean Martin

Fowler finished 14th in Strokes Gained: Total in 2019. It was the fifth consecutive season where he finished in the top 15 of that statistic (he was first in 2017). Strokes Gained: Putting was the only category where he ranked in the top 50, though. He finished 13th (+0.54) in that category. He was no worse than 70th in any of the other categories. His steady, well-rounded play led to his fifth win (at the Waste Management Phoenix Open) and a career-low two missed cuts.

FANTASY INSIDER by Rob Bolton

It's impossible for him to do anything quietly, but for all of the right reasons. Still, consider that he's finished a respective first, fourth and sixth in the all-around ranking in the last three completed seasons. That it hasn't translated into more trophy presentations speaks to the difficulty of winning and luck in general, but gamers who rely on the statistics can't complain. Victories are bonuses on his trajectory of success.

EQUIPMENT INSIDER by Andrew Tursky

Fowler started off 2019 with one of the most shocking equipment changes of the year. In January, after using Titleist Pro V1 golf balls throughout his career, he announced that he signed a deal with TaylorMade to play its golf balls. Using the TP5x golf ball, Fowler won the 2019 Waste Management Phoenix Open, but remained unable to get the major monkey off his back for yet another year. Aside from the early season golf ball change, Fowler very rarely switches equipment once he finds what he likes. He changed wedges every so often for fresh grooves, and freshened up the paint job on his Scotty Cameron putter, but Fowler stayed out of the equipment news throughout 2019 otherwise.

STYLE INSIDER by Greg Monteforte

It is difficult to believe Rickie and Puma are embarking on the second decade of their partnership. The dynamic duo of golf fashion has given us flat-bill caps, high-octane colors, high-tops, and joggers. Now that Rickie has hit 30, his style is more refined, but he has been able to maintain that fresh, youthful vibe.

BEYOND THE ROPES by Helen Ross

Fowler came by his interest in motocross honestly. His father Rod raced and won the quad division with two teammates in the 1986 Baja 1000. His mother Lynn was part of a five-woman team that won a 24-hour mountain bike race. But when a teenaged Fowler broke several bones in his foot in a dirt bike accident, he decided to concentrate on golf. “He came to me and said, ‘I think we need to sell my motocycle,’” Rod recalled. “I was a little bummed but now I can see where it all made sense.”

