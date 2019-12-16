Top 30 Players to Watch in 2020: Phil Mickelson

Insider Insights

PGATOUR.COM’s Insiders offer their expert views on what to expect from Phil Mickelson in 2020.

TOUR INSIDER by Cameron Morfit

Has shed around 35 pounds with fasting and clean diet, but lower scores haven’t followed. Results seem to finally be catching up to his age (49). Big drop-off in form after T2 at Desert Classic (now Charles Schwab Challenge) and win at AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am last season, with T18 at the Masters his best finish. Ho-hum fall as he failed to make an impression for Presidents Cup pick, missing the cut at the Safeway Open and doing no better than T28 at WGC-HSBC. Still just a 50/50 bet to hit the fairway, he ranked in negative numbers in Strokes Gained: Putting last season, as well.

STATS INSIDER by Sean Martin

Mickelson had a runner-up and victory in his first four starts of the 2019 season but has not posted a top-10 since winning the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February. He actually saw his driving distance increase by six yards, the fourth-largest increase on TOUR last season, and picked up 3.6 mph of clubhead speed, the third-largest increase on TOUR, but hitting bombs was all he could brag about. He had the second-largest drop on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Approach from 2018 (-+0.56) to 2019 (-0.07) and fourth-largest drop in Strokes Gained: Putting (from +0.51 to -0.16).

FANTASY INSIDER by Rob Bolton

There's an argument that he's traded places with Tiger Woods in the context of pertinence in the mainstream versus fantasy. We'll turn to the World Golf Hall of Famer on the West Coast Swing and at the Masters, but he's evolved into complementary value for hopeful gamers who are willing to accept (and defend against) an extended slump.

EQUIPMENT INSIDER by Andrew Tursky

Ahead of the 2019 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Mickelson made a huge equipment change. He’s used either an Odyssey No. 9 putter model or a true blade-style putter for much of his career, but he switched to Odyssey’s new Stroke Lab Ten mallet-style putter in Vegas. This was significant because Mickelson has rarely even experimented with true mallet putters, let alone used one in competition. Of course, Mickelson’s Stroke Lab Ten was customized for him with a different hosel and face insert compared to stock models.

STYLE INSIDER by Greg Monteforte

Heading into 2020, Phil has teamed up with Mizzen+Main on his own line of polo shirts. He first created a stir by wearing the brand’s technical dress shirts on the course but has now transitioned to a more conventional style of golf shirt. The well-appointed performance polos feed into his luxurious style, offer a classic look, and even feature the leaping Phil Mickelson logo on the back yoke.

BEYOND THE ROPES by Helen Ross

When Mickelson won the 1993 Buick Invitational, which was his first PGA TOUR victory as a pro, he gave his mother the car that came with the victory – with a license plate that said: FOREMA. She doesn’t have the automobile now, but she does still use the license plate. The car he received for winning the 2000 Buick Invitational went to his father, who still has the plate that says: THXSON.