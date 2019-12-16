Top 30 Players to Watch in 2020: Paul Casey

Insider Insights

PGATOUR.COM’s Insiders offer their expert views on what to expect from Paul Casey in 2020.

TOUR INSIDER by Ben Everill

Back-to-back wins in the Valspar Championship after going nearly a decade between PGA TOUR triumphs mean Casey remains a player you just can’t sleep on. He was fifth in the FedExCup last season, the fifth straight trip to the TOUR Championship for this now 42-year-old. His guile and wit continue to be a huge asset in his life and golf game as he plays accurately off the tee and into the green. His only negative stats last season were Stokes Gained: Putting (-.092) and sand saves where he ranked 163rd. Until he proves otherwise Casey can head your list of contenders most weeks he tees it up.

STATS INSIDER by Sean Martin

After winning once in his first 226 starts on TOUR, Casey went back-to-back at the Valspar Championship in 2018 and 2019. He tied his career-best finish in the FedExCup by placing fifth in 2019. His play from the tee played a big part in that. Casey’s Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee jumped a half-stroke from 2018 to 2019, the third-largest jump on TOUR. His iron play was as strong as usual. He finished in the top five in greens hit in regulation for the fourth time in the past five seasons.

FANTASY INSIDER by Rob Bolton

Maybe y'all are finally figuring out why he's been a man-crush for a long time. Since committing to the PGA TOUR in 2014-15, nearly one-third of his starts have resulted in a top 10 (36 of 112). Finding peace with a work-life balance doesn't have to match what investors expect in the win column or in majors. That he's "merely" a cornerstone instead of a front-runner in roster-based formats still is of considerable value because he doesn't waver..

EQUIPMENT INSIDER by Andrew Tursky

Rumors swirled that equipment-free-agent Casey would sign an equipment contract in 2019, but that never came to fruition. Casey, who won the 2019 Valspar Championship, plays a mixed bag of TaylorMade metalwoods, Mizuno irons, Vokey wedges and a Scotty Cameron putter.

STYLE INSIDER by Greg Monteforte

Having Casey as a brand ambassador is a huge win for Nike. He looks good in everything he slips on from the Swoosh’s collection. Casey can effortlessly bounce between classic and sporty looks without missing a beat. While Casey doesn’t have a signature look, bright blue polos paired with white trousers are always a winning look for him.

BEYOND THE ROPES by Helen Ross

Not only is Casey a wine aficionado and a collector of watches (including one that belonged to the late Seve Ballesteros) and Nike Dunks, he’s a serious cyclist. He rides several times a week at home in Arizona and in 2015 prepped for the PGA Championship by taking a 362-mile ride through the Dolomites in the Italian Alps that covered more than 50,000 feet.