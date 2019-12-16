-
-
TOP 30 PLAYERS TO WATCH
Top 30 Players to Watch in 2020: Paul Casey
-
December 16, 2019
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- December 16, 2019
-
Round Recaps
Paul Casey successfully defends title at Valspar Championship
Paul Casey enters 2020 as the two-time defending champion at the Valspar Championship. Casey is among PGATOUR.COM’s top 30 players to watch entering 2020. Click here for more on all 30 players.
Insider Insights
PGATOUR.COM’s Insiders offer their expert views on what to expect from Paul Casey in 2020.
TOUR INSIDER by Ben Everill
Back-to-back wins in the Valspar Championship after going nearly a decade between PGA TOUR triumphs mean Casey remains a player you just can’t sleep on. He was fifth in the FedExCup last season, the fifth straight trip to the TOUR Championship for this now 42-year-old. His guile and wit continue to be a huge asset in his life and golf game as he plays accurately off the tee and into the green. His only negative stats last season were Stokes Gained: Putting (-.092) and sand saves where he ranked 163rd. Until he proves otherwise Casey can head your list of contenders most weeks he tees it up.
STATS INSIDER by Sean Martin
After winning once in his first 226 starts on TOUR, Casey went back-to-back at the Valspar Championship in 2018 and 2019. He tied his career-best finish in the FedExCup by placing fifth in 2019. His play from the tee played a big part in that. Casey’s Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee jumped a half-stroke from 2018 to 2019, the third-largest jump on TOUR. His iron play was as strong as usual. He finished in the top five in greens hit in regulation for the fourth time in the past five seasons.
FANTASY INSIDER by Rob Bolton
Maybe y'all are finally figuring out why he's been a man-crush for a long time. Since committing to the PGA TOUR in 2014-15, nearly one-third of his starts have resulted in a top 10 (36 of 112). Finding peace with a work-life balance doesn't have to match what investors expect in the win column or in majors. That he's "merely" a cornerstone instead of a front-runner in roster-based formats still is of considerable value because he doesn't waver..
EQUIPMENT INSIDER by Andrew Tursky
Rumors swirled that equipment-free-agent Casey would sign an equipment contract in 2019, but that never came to fruition. Casey, who won the 2019 Valspar Championship, plays a mixed bag of TaylorMade metalwoods, Mizuno irons, Vokey wedges and a Scotty Cameron putter.
STYLE INSIDER by Greg Monteforte
Having Casey as a brand ambassador is a huge win for Nike. He looks good in everything he slips on from the Swoosh’s collection. Casey can effortlessly bounce between classic and sporty looks without missing a beat. While Casey doesn’t have a signature look, bright blue polos paired with white trousers are always a winning look for him.
BEYOND THE ROPES by Helen Ross
Not only is Casey a wine aficionado and a collector of watches (including one that belonged to the late Seve Ballesteros) and Nike Dunks, he’s a serious cyclist. He rides several times a week at home in Arizona and in 2015 prepped for the PGA Championship by taking a 362-mile ride through the Dolomites in the Italian Alps that covered more than 50,000 feet.
Current 2019-20 position: 132nd
Finish in 2018-19 season: 5th
Playoff appearances: 9
TOUR Championship appearances: 6
Best FedExCup result: Finished 5th in both 2015-16 and 2018-19 seasons.
2019-20 FALL RESULTS (FEDEXCUP POINTS)
ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP: T17 (47)
WGC-HSBC Champions: T38 (18.13)
By The Numbers
Strokes Gained rankings for Paul Casey in the 2018-19 season.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.