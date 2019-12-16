Top 30 Players to Watch in 2020: Patrick Reed

Insider Insights

PGATOUR.COM’s Insiders offer their expert views on what to expect from Patrick Reed in 2020.

TOUR INSIDER by Cameron Morfit

Modest hangover after he won the Masters in 2018 but recovered with a victory at THE NORTHERN TRUST to open the FedExCup Playoffs last summer. Seemed to find something with a final-round 63 at Wyndham Championship (T22) the week before. Seven TOUR titles at 29, and has won in each of the last seven seasons with the exception of 2017. Could stand to hit more fairways and greens after ranking 131st and 112th in Driving Accuracy and Greens in Regulation, respectively, last season. Clutch final-round 66 for T8 finish at WGC-HSBC Champions to earn Presidents Cup captain’s pick.

STATS INSIDER by Sean Martin

Reed had just one top-10 between the 2018 and 2019 U.S. Opens (T7, 2019 World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions). Then he closed the 2019 season with four in his final eight starts, including a win at THE NORTHERN TRUST. His worst finish in his final 10 starts of the season was T32 at the U.S. Open at Pebble Beach. His iron play played a large role in his turnaround. His Strokes Gained: Approach per round between the two U.S. Opens was -0.28 per round. He averaged +0.44 from the 2019 U.S. Open through the end of the season. That’s a difference of nearly three strokes gained per week with his approach play.

FANTASY INSIDER by Rob Bolton

Still just 29 years of age and with numerous of successful seasons in the books, he's poised for what could be his best season yet in 2019-20. Self-admittedly, he's gotten out of his own way and it's paid dividends for months. Tiger Woods' investment in Reed as a captain's pick for the Presidents Cup further validates what's worked. It will continue to inspire him as it generates a clean slate in the mainstream and a direct line to his role as Captain America.

EQUIPMENT INSIDER by Andrew Tursky

As an equipment free agent, Reed doesn’t shy away from making big equipment changes. He typically uses Callaway RAZR X MB irons, but ahead of the 2019 PLAYERS Championship, Reed switched into Titleist 718 CB/MB irons. That change was relatively short-lived, though, and Reed switched back into RAZR X MB irons later in the year. Ahead of THE NORTHERN TRUST, which he won, Reed also made a big golf ball switch after getting a tip from Webb Simpson; Reed went from using a Titleist “left-dot” Pro V1, to a higher-spinning, higher-flying 2017 Pro V1.

STYLE INSIDER by Greg Monteforte

Patrick Reed lets his clubs do the talking rather than his clothes. On most days, you’ll find the 2018 Masters champ in a pair of straight-legged trousers and the latest polo from the Nike Golf Collection. A good New Year’s resolution for Reed is to add more variety to his wardrobe.

BEYOND THE ROPES by Helen Ross

He’s from Texas, after all, so it’s not surprising that Reed likes wearing cowboy boots. A lot. His first pair were black Laredos that he and his groomsmen wore when he got married. He’s added boots by Lucchese and Stenson, among others, to his collection, as well. “There's nothing like a pair of cowboy boots,” he says. “Anytime you get a pair once they break in, they're even more comfortable than any kind of shoe I've ever worn.”

