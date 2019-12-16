Top 30 Players to Watch in 2020: Patrick Cantlay

Insider Insights

PGATOUR.COM’s Insiders offer their expert views on what to expect from Patrick Cantlay in 2020.

TOUR INSIDER by Cameron Morfit

Great iron player is super-consistent with 17 top-25 finishes in 21 starts last season. Despite missing early 20s with back trouble, Cantlay is most comparable to young, American contemporaries Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth and Rickie Fowler.. He studies and learns from his elders; was told by Jack Nicklaus to relax and enjoy it at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, where he’d contended by not won the year before, and shot final-round 64 to win. A T9 at the Masters, T3 at the PGA, and now a U.S. Presidents Cup Team berth suggest he’s on the fast track to becoming an elite-level player.

STATS INSIDER by Sean Martin

Cantlay was second only to FedExCup champion Rory McIlroy in Strokes Gained: Total. He did it with a well-rounded game. He ranked no worse than 26th in any of the four Strokes Gained categories (Off-the-Tee, Approach, Around-the-Green, Putting). Last season was the second in a row in which he ranked in the top 20 of both Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee and Approach-the-Green. His biggest leap was in Strokes Gained: Putting. He was 153rd in that statistic in 2018 and 26th in 2019.

FANTASY INSIDER by Rob Bolton

Not that it's a badge of honor, but the 27-year-old would win many an argument consisting of the best never to have won a major. Steely and unflappable, he's first-round value for years to come. Consider that of his 57 starts in the last three completed seasons combined, 40 went for a top 25 and half of those were top 10s. He's the perfect fantasy golfer, and that is a badge of honor.

EQUIPMENT INSIDER by Andrew Tursky

The Titleist staffer isn’t one to change equipment often, but Cantlay switched into a new Titleist TS3 driver and T100 irons at the Safeway Open after winning earlier in the year at the 2019 Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide with a Titleist 917D2 driver and 718 AP2 irons. He nearly won using the new clubs at the 2019 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, where he lost to Kevin Na in a playoff.

BEYOND THE ROPES by Helen Ross

Much like his golf swing, Cantlay’s style has few moving parts. It is simple, classic, and at times a bit predictable. He sticks with a neutral palette and when he adds a little color it is in the form of muted hues. Cantlay seems to have found a go-to Sunday look with a Johnny Cash-esque black monochromatic kit.