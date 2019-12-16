Top 30 Players to Watch in 2020: Matthew Wolff

Insider Insights

PGATOUR.COM’s Insiders offer their expert views on what to expect from Matthew Wolff in 2020.

TOUR INSIDER by Cameron Morfit

Prolific winner at Oklahoma State, stuck with funky swing and saw it pay almost immediate dividends with win at 3M Open. Driver a huge weapon; equipment tweaks to most important club in the bag led to breakthrough at TPC Twin Cities. Somewhat inconsistent, but easy to forget that he’s still only 20 and adjusting to the week-to-week grind of TOUR life. Encouraging results at fall’s ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP (T13) and Shriners Hospitals for Children Open (T18) suggest more wins coming soon. Game within the game as he jockeys for young-gun supremacy with contemporaries Collin Morikawa and Viktor Hovland.

STATS INSIDER by Sean Martin

He won in just his third start as a professional, joining Tiger Woods and Ben Crenshaw as the only players to win the NCAA Championship and a PGA TOUR title in the same year. Wolff’s eye-popping clubhead speed not only is an asset off the tee but he gains strokes by launching high long-irons. He showed that with his eagle on the 3M Open’s final hole. His +9.4 Strokes Gained: Approach that week was the 11th-best performance last season. Wolff shot 65 or lower in 14.6% of his rounds since the start of the 2019 season, the second-best rate on TOUR among players with at least 40 rounds played.

FANTASY INSIDER by Rob Bolton

Gamers are so over the attention to his swing and pre-swing deke. It's old news. We loved the dominance at Oklahoma State and his statement victory at the 3M Open, but we're captivated by his consistently strong form as he's settled into his professional career. It's proven that he has grit to go with his gift. Expect him to schedule smartly and reward all gamers who weren't skeptical.

EQUIPMENT INSIDER by Andrew Tursky

Along with fellow rookie standout Collin Morikawa, Wolff also decided to sign with TaylorMade ahead of his professional debut. This signing was no surprise, however, since Wolff has been working closely with TaylorMade club fitter Ryan Ressa since his junior days. Soon after turning professional, Wolff made a number of switches to his metalwood setup including changing head models and shafts, but after the changes weren’t quite working, Wolff went back to familiar setups before winning the 3M Open, his first PGA TOUR victory. The lesson to be learned there is to not change too much at once. Of course, now that Wolff is settled into his professional status and has a win under his belt, expect him to do some tinkering in the new year to maximize performance.

STYLE INSIDER by Greg Monteforte

Another Nike athlete who epitomizes the sporty, high-tech nature of the brand. His basic polos and trim-fitting pants blend classic and modern vibes. Wolff is at his best when pairing brightly-colored polos with white trousers.

BEYOND THE ROPES by Helen Ross

Wolff won the NCAA individual title this spring before turning pro in June and winning his first PGA TOUR event in July. The only other players to do that in the same year? Well, he’s in good company – they are Ben Crenshaw and Tiger Woods.