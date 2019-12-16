Top 30 Players to Watch in 2020: Marc Leishman

Insider Insights

PGATOUR.COM’s Insiders offer their expert views on what to expect from Marc Leishman in 2020.

TOUR INSIDER by Ben Everill

Over the last few years we have learned a lot about the man they just simply call Leish. Among other things he has a grass mowing obsession, he has a strong passion for sepsis awareness and he is capable of beating anyone and anytime when on his game. A win at the now-defunct CIMB Classic last season helped him to a third straight TOUR Championship appearance and he already has a third place finish from the fall as he looks to not just make East Lake but contend for the FedExCup. The focus of improvement will be on his driver as he ranked 130th last season in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee and 140th in driving accuracy. The weeks where he puts it in play more often, he generally contends heavily. The only question mark remains a troublesome back where a few bulging discs have a tendency to flare up at times.

STATS INSIDER by Sean Martin

Leishman had seven top-10s in 2019, including a win at the CIMB Classic, despite ranking outside the top 125 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (-0.77), driving accuracy (59.4%) and average distance from the fairway (30 feet, 8 inches). He was able to recover well from the rough, however, ranking in the top five on TOUR in average proximity from the rough from both 150-175 yards and 175-200 yards. That’s a big reason why he ranked 28th in Strokes Gained: Approach, his highest ranking in any of the Strokes Gained categories.

FANTASY INSIDER by Rob Bolton

We want him in the wind. We need him in the wind. Golf's guru of performing well in a breeze time and again is a lock for every lineup when the forecast favors such conditions. The Aussie experiences his ups and downs like everyone else, but he stays busy enough to be forgiven when everything isn't clicking. At 36, he's in his prime and playing like it.

EQUIPMENT INSIDER by Andrew Tursky

The most noteworthy clubs in the Callaway staffer’s bag are Leishman’s Callaway Mack Daddy 4 wedges that are customized with green-and-gold colors and stamped with his children’s names and the initials of his family members. He also uses the Callaway Epic Flash Sub Zero three-diamond prototype driver, equipped with a Fujikura Speeder 757 Evolution IV shaft, and Apex Pro irons.

STYLE INSIDER by Greg Monteforte

Athletic looks have dominated the fairways, but Leishman proves there is still room in the game for classic kits. Balance is the secret to his success as he pairs neutral bottoms with more colorful stripes and solids. Expect more of the same from the Aussie in 2020.

BEYOND THE ROPES by Helen Ross

Not many people can say they have a beer named after them like Leishman. But three years ago, the Aussie partnered with Back Bay Brewery to create Leishman Lager to serve at a fund-raiser for the Begin Again Foundation that he and his wife Audrey created after she recovered from a life-threatening bout with toxic shock syndrome, sepsis and acute respiratory syndrome. The beer proved so popular it remains a year-round feature at the Virginia Beach brewery and can be ordered in about 100 local restaurants and bars, as well as bought in grocery stores there.