Top 30 Players to Watch in 2020: Justin Thomas

Insider Insights

PGATOUR.COM’s Insiders offer their expert views on what to expect from Justin Thomas in 2020.

TOUR INSIDER by Cameron Morfit

Wrist seems healed after victories at BMW Championship and THE CJ CUP @ NINE BRIDGES, the latter for his second victory in Korea in three years. Tiger-like iron player ranked second in Strokes Gained: Approach the Green last season. His 11 wins since start of 2014-15 season are surpassed only by Dustin Johnson’s 12. By notching his 11th win before turning 27, Thomas pulled even with Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth for fastest starts on TOUR. Only Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods won more before turning 27. Scary to think he could get better, but he was 144th in Strokes Gained: Putting last season.

STATS INSIDER by Sean Martin

His season was hampered by a wrist injury, but that layoff also led to putting struggles as he tinkered too much with his swing. Thomas had the fifth-worst Strokes Gained: Putting average (-0.7 strokes per round) on TOUR from the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship. He rebounded to win the BMW Championship, though. His nine wins from 2017-2019 are the most on TOUR.

FANTASY INSIDER by Rob Bolton

If you're keen on picking major champions sooner than the week of, he's doing everything to demand your faith in at least one in 2020. Healthy again after taking time off earlier this year with an injured right wrist, the education of that experience will be invaluable. While it might compel him to curtail his schedule, which will test the most impatient of our brethren, he'd stand to benefit from a less-is-more philosophy. That means that you would, too.

EQUIPMENT INSIDER by Andrew Tursky

Before winning the 2019 BMW Championship, Thomas put in a new Titleist T100 4-iron to go along with his 718 MB irons. Then, as the new season came around, Thomas switched out his 718 MB irons for new 620 MB irons, and he went onto win the 2019 CJ Cup. Aside from his irons, Thomas uses Vokey wedges stamped with “radar,” and Scotty Cameron X5 flowneck prototype putter. Click here to learn more about his “radar” stamped wedges.

STYLE INSIDER by Greg Monteforte

One of the best-dressed players on TOUR, Thomas added a new twist to his style game in 2019. In addition to wearing Ralph Lauren’s Polo Golf Collection, he dipped into the American fashion house’s RLX Collection this year. As a result, he sported more technical pieces while keeping his looks timeless. Look for him to pull from both collections again in 2020.

BEYOND THE ROPES by Helen Ross

Thomas recently had a mole that was in the early stages of melanoma removed from the back of his left calf. The incision was several inches long and a couple of inches deep to make sure all the margins were clear. Thomas called it a “pretty solid chunk” of his leg and later posted a photo on Twitter in an attempt to raise awareness. “I mean, I’m 26 years old. You wouldn’t think that someone my age would have something like this happen to them, who wears sunscreen all the time. So, who else is out there that maybe hasn’t gotten checked in a while that should? This is kind of going to be a reminder to them to go do that.”

