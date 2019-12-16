Top 30 Players to Watch in 2020: Justin Rose

Insider Insights

PGATOUR.COM’s Insiders offer their expert views on what to expect from Justin Rose in 2020.

TOUR INSIDER by Ben Everill

Backed up his FedExCup-winning 2018 season with a respectable 26th place in the season-long race in 2019. Rose won the Farmers Insurance Open to hit double digit PGA TOUR wins and was third three times over last season showing that while he’s heading towards his 40s, he won’t be slowing down any time soon. What has been great to see is Rose’s ability to keep up his putting resurrection. After being ranked outside the top 100 in 2014, 15, 16 and 17 in Strokes Gained: Putting, Rose has been 21st and 17th the last two seasons. It has allowed him to get away with a little waywardness off the tee at times. If he can marry up both parts of the game to go with his usual impeccable iron shot standards, then becoming a two-time FedExCup champion is certainly not beyond him.

STATS INSIDER by Sean Martin

Rose had seven top-10s in 17 starts, but said on several occasions that his putting was buoying him during weeks when his ball-striking wasn’t crisp. The stats bear that out. He finished a career-high 17th in Strokes Gained: Putting (+0.50). He was 67th in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee, though. It was his worst showing in that statistic since 2007. The drop was mainly due to his driving accuracy, which dropped from 66% to 60%. It was the fourth-largest drop on TOUR from 2018 to 2019.

FANTASY INSIDER by Rob Bolton

Just two weeks older than Adam Scott, the Englishman will reach the big 4-0 in mid-July, but we're not going to watch him deteriorate rapidly, either. With his continued excellence with the putter, he checks all of the boxes despite making no more than 18 starts in each of the last four seasons. 2020 also sets him up for a pair of unprecedented achievements. First, he'd be defending the gold medal at the Olympics in Japan. Shortly thereafter, he'll attempt to capture the FedExCup for the second time in as many Ryder Cup years (2018).

EQUIPMENT INSIDER by Andrew Tursky

Rose set the equipment world on fire early in 2019 with the announcement he was switching sponsors to Honma, and he wasted no time winning with a bag mostly full of Honma clubs at the 2019 Farmers Insurance Open. Honma made Rose a special set of Rose Proto blade irons that eventually were released to retail. Additionally, Rose uses a custom Axis1 Rose Proto mallet putter that was custom-made for him, and now that too can be purchased on the retail market.

STYLE INSIDER by Greg Monteforte

2019 was a year of transition for Rose as he made the move to the men’s fashion brand Bonobos. With that move, he stretched his sartorial range and created a unique look for himself. He wore everything from whimsical prints to classic stripes. The question heading into 2020 is if Rose will land a footwear deal. In 2019, he laced up shoes from Adidas, Nike, FootJoy, and most recently Sketchers.

BEYOND THE ROPES by Helen Ross

Most golf fans know Rose’s golf journey. He first swung a club when he was 11 months old, had a plus-1 handicap at the age of 14 and finished fourth at the 1988 Open Championship as a 17-year-old. Although he struggled early on as a pro, Rose won the 2013 U.S. Open and ascended as high as world No. 1. But if he weren’t a golfer, the Englishman says he’d like to be an architect. “I find it fascinating to be part of a project that starts from a piece of paper and ends up being something.”

