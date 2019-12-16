Top 30 Players to Watch in 2020: Jon Rahm

Insider Insights

PGATOUR.COM’s Insiders offer their expert views on what to expect from Jon Rahm in 2020.

TOUR INSIDER by Ben Everill

PGA TOUR wins in 2017, 2018 and 2019 -- you might as well add 2020 now. Rahm is sure to keep the roll going and good chance it comes in an event from the season of championships. He continues to evolve as a player, melding his passion, skill and experience. Last season notched up 12 top-10s and Rahm finished inside the top 12 at the PLAYERS Championship, Masters, U.S. Open and Open Championship. Not to mention a unofficial win at the Hero World Challenge a year ago and a handful of European Tour wins that saw him win the Race To Dubai. The only big question is – having not played in the fall on the PGA TOUR – can Rahm make up ground quickly in the FedExCup chase? It shouldn’t be a problem if he continues a scoring average of 69.618 (6th on TOUR) like last season.

STATS INSIDER by Sean Martin

Rahm’s 12 top-10s were second on TOUR. Only Rory McIlroy had more. Like McIlroy, Rahm’s play from the tee is a huge asset. He’s ranked in the top five of Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in all three of his full TOUR seasons. He was 11th on TOUR in average distance on all tee shots (297.7 yards).

FANTASY INSIDER by Rob Bolton

The 25-year-old Spaniard is the only healthy, big-name PGA TOUR member who's yet to debut this season, but don't let it dissuade you from reaching for him early in your draft (two wins and a runner-up in his four European Tour starts this fall also make good arguments). In addition to allowing emotion to resonate in real time, he's been an open book in sharing how he's learned to be a touring professional at a young age. The upshot is that he only continues to improve. It's a scary proposition for his opposition as he ascends inevitably to No. 1 in all kinds of measurements.

EQUIPMENT INSIDER by Andrew Tursky

Rahm started 2019 using the TaylorMade Spider Tour Red putter that he’s used for a number of years, but he switched in the latter half of the year to TaylorMade’s new Spider X Copper putter. He also uses a TaylorMade TP5x golf ball with the number 10 because he’s a big soccer fan, and the best player/captain typically wears #10 on a team, according to TaylorMade’s Vice President of TOUR Operations Keith Sbarbaro .

STYLE INSIDER by Greg Monteforte

Rahm’s fashion choices match his fiery personality and explosive game. His penchant for polos in bright hues creates a strong contrast against the other pieces in his outfits. Rahm is one of a growing number of players who have ditched traditional shoelaces in favor of a more custom fit through the BOA lacing system with a dial and stainless steel laces.

BEYOND THE ROPES by Helen Ross

His father encouraged him to go to the United States, where he enrolled at Arizona State, to further his golf career. Only Phil Mickelson has more wins (16) for the Sun Devils than Rahm’s 11 and no one has ever stayed atop the World Amateur rankings longer than the Spaniard who spent 60 weeks there. Rahm also earned a degree in communications despite speaking little English when he came to America. He listened to hip-hop artists like Kendrick Lamar and Eminem to help him learn.