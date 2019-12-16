Top 30 Players to Watch in 2020: Joaquín Niemann

Insider Insights

PGATOUR.COM’s Insiders offer their expert views on what to expect from Joaquin Niemann in 2020.

TOUR INSIDER by Cameron Morfit

Is still a little raw at just 20 years old, but dangerous when he gets the putter rolling. Was 141st in Strokes Gained: Putting last season (-.170), but led the TOUR in that stat through his first five starts of the new season, including his maiden victory at A Military Tribute at the Greenbrier. Built toward a breakout fall with back-to-back T5 finishes at Travelers Championship and Rocket Mortgage Classic last summer, plus T10 at John Deere Classic. Presidents Cup International Team appearance will give him even more seasoning as he looks to build on historic victory (first Chilean winner on TOUR).

STATS INSIDER by Sean Martin

With his win at A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier, Niemann became the eighth player under the age of 21 to win on the PGA TOUR since World War II. He joined an impressive list that also includes Raymond Floyd, Seve Ballesteros, Phil Mickelson, Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth and Matthew Wolff. Ballesteros, McIlroy and Niemann are the only players born outside the United States on that list.

FANTASY INSIDER by Rob Bolton

The best in the world almost always figure it out, don't they? Only great things ahead for the recently turned 21-year-old who opened the season with the historic win at Greenbrier. Most of all, not long after he splashed two seasons back, he eliminated all self-doubt that he belonged on this stage. He's easily powerful enough off the tee to force his way into the conversation of first-round calibers as soon as 2020-21.

EQUIPMENT INSIDER by Andrew Tursky

Ping staffer Niemann captured his first PGA TOUR victory at just 20 years old at A Military Tribute at the Greenbrier, and he did so with a bag full of Ping equipment. While most young guns today opt for driving irons, or a forgiving long iron, Niemann instead chooses to use a hybrid; his is a Ping G400 at 19 degrees. Also unlike some of his contemporaries, Niemann doesn’t make many equipment changes week-to-week, so expect his setup to remain similar heading into 2020.

STYLE INSIDER by Greg Monteforte

Niemann is another one of Adidas’ young guns who is putting an athletic twist on classic styles. He is at his best when using vibrant colors to pop against darker hues. By frequently matching his belt to his trousers, he creates a smooth look from top to bottom.

BEYOND THE ROPES by Helen Ross

Sports was an integral part of Neimann’s life as he was growing up. His mother played field hockey for the Chilean national team while his dad was a basketball player and casual golfer. Although Niemann ran track and played soccer for a while, golf was his first love and he eventually switched to a school for athletes where he was able to travel and compete in amateur events.