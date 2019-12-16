Top 30 Players to Watch in 2020: Jason Day

Insider Insights

PGATOUR.COM’s Insiders offer their expert views on what to expect from Jason Day in 2020.

TOUR INSIDER by Ben Everill

The Australian is at a crossroads this season after going winless in 2018-19. Day has 12 PGA TOUR wins, 10 of which have come in the last five years, but the former world no. 1 was winless in 2016-17 and 2018-19. He needed a captain’s pick to be part of his hometown Presidents Cup since he had just one top-10 after the Masters in April -- and then he had to withdraw from the Presidents Cup due to injury. He continued to struggle with his approach and iron game last season – it was the third straight season outside the top 100 in Strokes Gained: Approach the Green. But Day has the long and short game to contend as one of the best in the sport. If he finds his inner desire again he will be a contender for the FedExCup a year after missing his first TOUR Championship since 2012.

STATS INSIDER by Sean Martin

Day ranked 25th and 33rd in Strokes Gained: Approach-the-Green during his big 2015 and 2016 seasons, when he won eight times, including the PGA and PLAYERS Championship. He’s been outside the top 100 in that category in the past three seasons, though. He also ranked 100th in Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green last season after ranking fifth in his two-win 2018 season. That was his worst performance in that statistic since 2009.

FANTASY INSIDER by Rob Bolton

Among the elite who presents as a bargain in 2019-20 at just $2.637 million for salary leaguers. The 32-year-old Aussie remains late first-round value in draft formats, but you probably can sit out until the swing pick on the way back. Keep the faith. It's as simple as that.

EQUIPMENT INSIDER by Andrew Tursky

The longtime TaylorMade staffer has been messing around with the color of his TaylorMade Spider mallet as of late. Day won five times in 2015 with an all-black version of the putter, but he’s used all-red and all-white versions in recent years. For the 2019 CJ CUP @ NINE BRIDGES, however, Day went back to the all-black setup to summon good memories from 2015. He used the TaylorMade Spider Black version to win the Skins Game in Japan against Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and Hideki Matsuyama.

STYLE INSIDER by Greg Monteforte

From Jordans to Air Maxes to Roshes, Day continues to rock the latest golf-specific styles of Nike’s most iconic silhouettes. When Nike releases new kicks in 2020, you can bet J-Day will be lacing them up. From an apparel standpoint, Day elevated his fashion game in 2019 with ‘90s-retro polos that had a bit more width in the shoulders and chest.

BEYOND THE ROPES by Helen Ross

Anyone who follows golf knows how important family is to Day. He and his wife, Ellie, have three young children. They started the Brighter Days Foundation in 2015 with a goal of working to end child hunger in Ohio and support organizations that serve at-need kids.