Top 30 Players to Watch in 2020: Hideki Matsuyama

Insider Insights

PGATOUR.COM’s Insiders offer their expert views on what to expect from Hideki Matsuyama in 2020.

TOUR INSIDER by Cameron Morfit

Momentum from three-win season of 2017 seemed to evaporate with a left wrist injury that prevented him from going for the three-peat at 2018 Waste Management Phoenix Open. Looks ready to add to his five TOUR wins after strong start to the new season that included T11 at WGC-HSBC, runner-up at ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, and T3 at THE CJ CUP @ NINE BRIDGES. Strengths and weaknesses remain the same as he was third in Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green last season but 97th in SG: Putting. Is still just 27 and tantalizingly close to being the elite player he was just a few years ago.

STATS INSIDER by Sean Martin

Despite going winless for a second consecutive season, Matsuyama matched career-highs by finishing third in Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green and seventh in Strokes Gained: Total. He was buoyed by his trademark strong iron play, finishing fifth in Strokes Gained: Approach-the-Green. The putter continued to be his albatross, though, as he ranked 97th in Strokes Gained: Putting, however. In 2019, he was 121st on TOUR in putting from 4-8 feet and 114th in putting from 10-15 feet.

FANTASY INSIDER by Rob Bolton

Remains late first-round value despite the absence of a victory since 2017 because he gives us more than everything else that we want and need: 20-plus starts, double-digit top 25s, very few missed cuts. But honestly, breaking him down for our purposes is superfluous. He's a machine who has yet to show signs that his tee-to-green game is cracking. Turns just 28 in February.

EQUIPMENT INSIDER by Andrew Tursky

Matsuyama travels to every PGA TOUR event with a bag full of 25-plus golf clubs, and another carry bag full of clubs to test, as well. He tests drivers, shafts, irons, wedges and putters weekly, making it nearly impossible to predict his 14-club competition setup on a given week. That being said, he’s a Srixon staffer, so he almost always uses Srixon irons and Cleveland wedges. He typically opts for TaylorMade metalwoods, although the shafts and head models change often, and he seems to have a never-ending supply of Scotty Cameron prototype putters that he experiments with.

STYLE INSIDER by Greg Monteforte

Traditional with a twist. Matsuyama favors classic looks with straight-legged trousers, generously cut polos, and sweater vests. He did well to improve his style by taking a less is more approach in 2019, but he still manages to add personality to his outfits through subtle prints and pops of bright colors. With ‘90s styles making a comeback, Hideki finds himself ahead of the fashion curve by frequently opting for vertically striped polos.

BEYOND THE ROPES by Helen Ross

When he’s not playing golf, Matsuyama enjoys watching baseball, particularly teams who have Japanese players. And when he goes back home to Japan, he likes to fish. When he was 10, Matsuyama went fishing with his grandparents and caught a 12-pound Hamachi, which is a Japanese yellowtail. “I might have had bigger ones after that but that is one I’ll never forget,” Matsuyama said.