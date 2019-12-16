Top 30 Players to Watch in 2020: Gary Woodland

Insider Insights

PGATOUR.COM’s Insiders offer their expert views on what to expect from Gary Woodland in 2020.

TOUR INSIDER by Ben Everill

This will be the season Woodland finally becomes a serious threat for the FedExCup. He’s made the TOUR Championship seven times before but last season’s 15th place is his best result. The breakout win in the U.S. Open last season is the catalyst to greater things. That and his relationship with Amy Bockerstette which has helped his mental fortitude. The U.S. Open triumph caused a small hangover last season but with that behind him, Woodland will go from strength to strength. The fall series already procured two top-5s and a captains pick for the Presidents Cup, which was well-deserved. If Woodland ever picks up a few percentage points around and on the greens he would almost certainly become a multiple win threat inside a season, something this four-time winner is yet to accomplish.

STATS INSIDER by Sean Martin

Woodland is one of eight players to finish in the top 20 of both Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee and Approach-the-Green last season. It’s good company to keep. Seven of them – Rory McIlroy, Patrick Cantlay, Justin Thomas, Corey Conners, Paul Casey, Jason Kokrak and Woodland – qualified for the TOUR Championship.

FANTASY INSIDER by Rob Bolton

The 2019 U.S. Open champion is 35 and in his prime. With his debut in the Presidents Cup capping a career year, he's also at his peak. He should stay there for a while, too. Plays a lot, misses few cuts and fills up the box score. Fairly known for his muscle, but that's a bonus. His precision on approach from tee to green truly is his primary weapon.

EQUIPMENT INSIDER by Andrew Tursky

Woodland made waves in the equipment world when he signed with Wilson Golf early in 2019. He used an eye-catching set of Wilson Staff Model Blade irons to win the 2019 U.S. Open, and then he put social media into a frenzy when he switched into a Staff Model Blade 2-iron at the 2019 Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit. Seriously, his 2-iron is why the “butter knife” stereotype exists.

STYLE INSIDER by Greg Monteforte

Bold, patriotic designs from Puma’s Volition Collection have helped the reigning U.S. Open champ to carve out a unique look compared to the brand’s other TOUR players. These threads benefit a great cause, too, as Volition supports the families of military heroes through the Folds of Honor Foundation. Look for Puma to hook up Woodland with more limited edition shoes in 2020.

BEYOND THE ROPES by Helen Ross

Most golf fans know Woodland played basketball at Washburn University as a freshman before transferring to Kansas – where he’d always wanted to play hoops. He did get to play an exhibition game against the Jayhawks where he guarded Kirk Hinrich, who would go on to be drafted in the NBA’s first round. That’s when he decided golf was his future. Ping-pong is another favorite – he started playing after having shoulder surgery as a rookie on TOUR in 2009 and has two tables at his home.