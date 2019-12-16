Top 30 Players to Watch in 2020: Dustin Johnson

Insider Insights

PGATOUR.COM’s Insiders offer their expert views on what to expect from Dustin Johnson in 2020.

TOUR INSIDER by Ben Everill

Like clockwork – at some point – Johnson will win again this season. It’s a habit. He’s won every season on the PGA TOUR since he came out in 2008, which is 12 straight and the total is now 20 wins after last season’s triumph at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship. But while a win is expected, will Johnson actually return to something near his best? He ended the season rather meekly which was likely due to a knee injury that he had operated on post-TOUR Championship. After being runner-up at the PGA Championship in May, Johnson was unable to finish higher than 20th in eight starts. If his health is restored there is no reason to suggest he won’t make a climb back to his best.

STATS INSIDER by Sean Martin

He was near the top of the standings in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee once again, but his fourth-place finish in that statistic marked the first time since 2014 that he didn’t rank first or second in that statistic. His performance dropped off after the U.S. Open, as well. He was averaging +0.89 strokes per round off the tee through the U.S. Open, but that fell to +0.31 after Pebble Beach. He closed the season without a top-10 in his final eight starts.

FANTASY INSIDER by Rob Bolton

Dustin Johnson – a second-round pick? Pshaw! Then again, that's what surgeries do to value, as he had a scope on his left knee in early September. Relax. Even if you lead with him, you're benefited by the longest season in professional sports. Even though he's 35, anyone 10 years his junior would trade for his athleticism and tool box. Yet, that he's 35 and fresh off the procedure introduces the possibility that he's beginning the gradual descent on the career bell curve. So it goes. He still could be the best second-round pick in the history of second-round picks.

EQUIPMENT INSIDER by Andrew Tursky

Week-to-week, Johnson is one of the most difficult players to predict when it comes to equipment. In 2019, he won tournaments with both the TaylorMade M5 and M6 drivers, and he interchanges those models weekly. He also tests a number of different putters before each event, bouncing back-and-forth between blade and mallet designs from TaylorMade. He did, however, use TaylorMade’s P730 blade irons consistently throughout 2019, and he typically uses a 64-degree TaylorMade Hi-Toe wedge.

STYLE INSIDER by Greg Monteforte

Any stylist would be champing at the bit to outfit DJ. The fact that he has dialed in the fit of his clothing over the past few years has taken style game to new heights. Dustin has settled into navy blue as his preferred color and dark monochromatic kits for his signature look. Will we occasionally see him in a bright color? Yes, but don’t expect him to stray too far from his go-to looks in 2020.

BEYOND THE ROPES by Helen Ross

At 6-foot-4, Johnson could easily be mistaken for a basketball player like his brother Austin, who was a guard at Charleston Southern. So, he certainly fit the part when he dressed up as Jackie Moon, Will Ferrell’s character in the 2008 movie “Semi-Pro” for Halloween this year. The costume of his partner, Paulina Gretzky, also has a sports/movie theme. She was a Clovers cheerleader from the 2000 movie “Bring It On.”

