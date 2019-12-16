Top 30 Players to Watch in 2020: Collin Morikawa

Insider Insights

PGATOUR.COM’s Insiders offer their expert views on what to expect from Collin Morikawa in 2020.

TOUR INSIDER by Ben Everill

Gone are the days of needing to prove yourself on the PGA TOUR before you can be successful. Morikawa already has a win under his belt at the 2019 Barracuda Championship and chances are it won’t be the last for this plucky 22-year-old. In his nine starts on TOUR last season, he made all nine cuts and had three top-4 finishes including his win. He still hasn’t missed a cut and has another top-10 to his name from this new seasons fall portion. Clearly this guy can flat-out play. The competitive drive is massive, almost too big for his smaller frame. But don’t let his size fool you, he can still get the ball out beyond 300 consistently from the tee.

STATS INSIDER by Sean Martin

He didn’t have enough rounds to qualify for the statistical rankings last season, but he would’ve ranked high in several key stats if he did. He would have led the TOUR in Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green (+1.23) and ranked fourth in Strokes Gained: Approach (+0.89) in 2019. He also would have ranked sixth in driving accuracy (72.1%) and second in greens in regulation (71.9%). His average proximity to the hole from the fairway (29 feet, 6 inches) would have ranked eighth.

FANTASY INSIDER by Rob Bolton

His skill set as a phenomenal ball-striker combined with his comportment as a person together will defend any gravitational force when he's not connecting with the putter. The conservative among us still want to see him perform regularly on harder courses, but he's put on a master class in when and where to play for the smoothest of transitions to the PGA TOUR.

EQUIPMENT INSIDER by Andrew Tursky

Morikawa signed with TaylorMade ahead of his professional debut in 2019, and while he captured a win just six starts into his pro career, he continues to transition into an all-TaylorMade setup. He’s exchanged Callaway long irons for TaylorMade P-750’s, and he’s also changed from a Titleist Pro V1x into a TaylorMade TP5x. Most notably, Morikawa uses Vokey wedges stamped with breakfast items, highlighting the love that he and his girlfriend have for breakfast.

STYLE INSIDER by Greg Monteforte

In his short time on TOUR, Morikawa has blended classic and sporty styles to create a polished, yet youthful vibe. While the head-to-toe black kit has become his Sunday go-to, his best outfits feature an infusion of bright, energetic colors.

BEYOND THE ROPES by Helen Ross

Morikawa, who earned a degree in business administration from Cal, proved to be a very fast learner – winning in his sixth start as a professional at the Barracuda Championship. But did you know that as a freshman, he nearly won the Air Capital Classic presented by Aetna on what is now known as the Korn Ferry Tour? Morikawa closed with his second straight 63 but ended up losing to Ollie Schneiderjans in a three-way playoff.