Top 30 Players to Watch in 2020: Cameron Champ

Insider Insights

PGATOUR.COM’s Insiders offer their expert views on what to expect from Cameron Champ in 2020.

TOUR INSIDER by Cameron Morfit

The embodiment of the distance advantage, as with his 369-yard drive on 18 at the Safeway Open on Sunday, longest of the day by 33 yards, that set up his winning birdie. Crushes the competition with the long game, as he was sixth in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee last season. Is still just 24 and learning how to harness his best stuff consistently. Will be more of a week-to-week threat if and when he finds a way to tighten up his iron play, where he was 161st in Strokes Gained: Approach the Green last season, and short game (188th in SG: Around the Green, 123rd in SG: Putting).

STATS INSIDER by Sean Martin

Champ’s win at the Safeway Open was his second PGA TOUR victory in his first 28 starts as a member. He led the field in both driving distance and scrambling. He was the eighth player in the past 20 years to win an event while leading the field in those two categories. The other seven players who achieved that feat? Justin Thomas, Rory McIlroy (twice), Jason Day, Dustin Johnson, Bubba Watson, Harrison Frazar and Tiger Woods (four times). That’s good company.

FANTASY INSIDER by Rob Bolton

I slotted him 178th in my full-membership fantasy ranking , and then he goes out and wins the Safeway Open. Wow. Undoubtedly inspired by his late grandfather, Mack, the PGA TOUR sophomore has something to prove this season. He knows he's not the player who failed to make any noise after last season resumed post-holiday break. We do, too. Plan on him delivering this time.

EQUIPMENT INSIDER by Andrew Tursky

The long-hitting Ping staffer was in the equipment news often throughout 2019, mostly due to his on-again off-again relationship with Ping’s Blueprint irons. Ahead of his 2019 Safeway Open victory, Champ switched from his familiar iBlade irons back into the new Blueprint irons, except this time he had new True Temper X7 shafts in them. Obviously, the change proved successful . Champ also uses a relatively short driver setup; his Ping G410 LST driver measures 44.5 inches with a Project X HZRDUS Green Smoke shaft in it.

STYLE INSIDER by Greg Monteforte

Champ epitomizes a Nike golf athlete -- young and fit with a humble swagger. He isn’t afraid to make statements with his fashion choices, either. At the Waste Management Phoenix Open, he wore one black shoe and one white shoe in honor of Black History Month. Champ is known as one of the biggest sneakerheads on TOUR, so it will be interesting to see if Nike creates some unique personal editions for him in the new year.

BEYOND THE ROPES by Helen Ross

Although Champ was born in California, he says he’s a country boy at heart. One of the things the Texas A&M product likes doing when he’s home in Houston is tinkering with cars. He calls it his “escape” and says he finds working under the hood “peaceful.”

