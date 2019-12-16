Top 30 Players to Watch in 2020: Bryson DeChambeau

Insider Insights

PGATOUR.COM’s Insiders offer their expert views on what to expect from Bryson DeChambeau in 2020.

TOUR INSIDER by Cameron Morfit

A slight drop-off last season (one win, 12th in FedExCup) was perhaps inevitable after three wins the year before. DeChambeau started solid this season with a final-round 63 and T4 at Shriners Hospitals for Children Open. Already one of the most enigmatic players on TOUR, added even more intrigue when he announced he was going to pack on muscle in the off-season. For a player of his caliber, short game could be better; was in negative numbers and 115th in Strokes Gained: Around the Green last season. Could stand to tighten up iron play as he ranked 113th in Greens in Regulation.

STATS INSIDER by Sean Martin

He was aggressive off the tee in 2019, ranking 56th in measured driving distance (318 yards) but 10th in average distance on all drives (308 yards). That helped him finish sixth in total driving. Bryson has talked about bulking up, but there may be room for improvement with his scoring clubs. He finished outside the top 150 in proximity from 75-100 and 100-125 yards, though.

FANTASY INSIDER by Rob Bolton

My projection in last year's Top 30 series was that he'd reduce his schedule to 23-25 starts in 2018-19. You collected if you had the under; he played just 21 times. Yet, because there's no box to his process, even his playing time can't be considered to be a constant over time. He's just 26 years of age, but we can assume that he'll never detach from the learning curve. It helps explain why he's so compelling and successful.

EQUIPMENT INSIDER by Andrew Tursky

DeChambeau remains one of the most interesting players on the PGA TOUR when it comes to his equipment. Not only does he use single-length irons and wedges, and an armlock putter, but he’s not afraid to make drastic changes to his equipment week-to-week. Throughout 2019, the Cobra staffer switched grip weights, iron heads, iron shafts, wedges, drivers, putter heads and golf balls. Most recently, at the 2019 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, he became the first player ever on the PGA TOUR to use graphite shafts in all 14 of his golf clubs; each of DeChambeau’s shafts are made by LA Golf.

STYLE INSIDER by Greg Monteforte

At a time when golf fashion is lacking individuality, Bryson has created a unique look and a personal brand around his signature headwear. His on-course style is a juxtaposition of old and new school pieces. Expect him to continue to bookend his outfits with the throwback driving cap and athletic kicks. From an apparel standpoint, look for high-performance threads with a classic appeal.

BEYOND THE ROPES by Helen Ross

Where do we begin? The man who majored in physics at SMU is one of the true characters on the PGA TOUR. He names his clubs (his 60-degree wedge is named The King after Arnold Palmer, who won the 1960 U.S. Open) – all of which are the same length. Small wonder they call him the “Mad Scientist.”

