Top 30 Players to Watch in 2020: Brooks Koepka

PGATOUR.COM’s Insiders offer their expert views on what to expect from Brooks Koepka in 2020.

TOUR INSIDER by Cameron Morfit

Shows up like clockwork in the majors, with top-five finishes in all four of them last season. Thrives on being overlooked, but getting harder and harder to find anyone overlooking him. May find motivation in proving himself over PGA TOUR Player of the Year Rory McIlroy, also a three-time winner last season. Tenacious in title defenses; nearly three-peated at U.S. Open and has not failed to win the PGA Championship since 2017. Left knee injury hampered him toward the end of last season and became more concerning with slip on wet concrete and WD at THE CJ CUP @ NINE BRIDGES, followed by another WD prior to the Presidents Cup.

STATS INSIDER by Sean Martin

It’s hard to imagine a player of Koepka’s stature getting much better, but he was one of the most-improved iron players over the previous two seasons. He ranked 11th in Strokes Gained: Approach-the-Green last season, gaining +0.64 strokes per round with his approach play. That was nearly six-tenths of a stroke better than his average over the past two seasons (+0.08). It was the third-largest improvement on TOUR in that span. Only Emiliano Grillo (+0.59) and Peter Malnati (+0.63) had bigger gains. Last season was the first time since 2014 that Koepka ranked inside the top 60 in Strokes Gained: Approach.

FANTASY INSIDER by Rob Bolton

A favorite in our world. We can't own enough chips on shoulders, including the broadest. However, until he illustrates a focus that yields success regularly in non-majors, there's an argument that he's best used in non-salary, full-season formats and in weekly games when the lights are brightest. Now we're holding our breath due to his injured left knee. This begs for a reminder of my Rule No. 3 for fantasy golf: Remain fluid.

EQUIPMENT INSIDER by Andrew Tursky

Despite being an equipment free agent, Koepka hardly ever tinkers with his equipment, except to upgrade when new models come out. Throughout 2019, Koepka used a mixed bag of TaylorMade metalwoods, a Nike driving iron, Mizuno irons, Vokey wedges and a Scotty Cameron putter. Do not expect any clubs or shafts to change in 2020, at least until TaylorMade comes out with new metalwoods and/or Mizuno comes out with new JPX-Tour irons, if applicable.

STYLE INSIDER by Greg Monteforte

Koepka started expressing himself more in 2019 and that carried over to his fashion choices. During the FedEx Cup Playoffs, he broke out a pair of “Brooks Knows” shoes in Chicago to honor Bo Jackson. Then, he dipped into the world of high-fashion streetwear with Off-White x Nike Air Max 90s at the TOUR CHAMPIONSHIP. Let’s hope Koepka continues to get creative with the personal edition footwear in 2020.

BEYOND THE ROPES by Helen Ross

Koepka once told Golf Digest that if he had it to do over, he’d play baseball “100 percent, no doubt.” He comes by the interest honestly. His father Bob was a pitcher at Virginia Wesleyan and his uncle Dick Groat played shortstop in the big leagues, predominantly for the Pittsburgh Pirates and St. Louis Cardinals. He won the 1960 batting title with an average of .325 and was named the National League MVP. Groat also played basketball at Duke where he was a two-time All-America and was the third pick in the 1952 draft. His jersey was the first to be retired and hung in the rafters at Cameron Indoor Stadium.