Top 30 Players to Watch in 2020: Adam Scott

Insider Insights

PGATOUR.COM’s Insiders offer their expert views on what to expect from Adam Scott in 2020.

TOUR INSIDER by Ben Everill

It’s now been almost four years since Scott had a victory on the PGA TOUR but it’s not like he’s slinking into the background. The 13-time winner and 2004 PLAYERS Champion has had 21 top-10s since going back-to-back in winning The Honda Classic and the World Gold Championships-Mexico Championship in 2016. Eight of those were top-5s including a pair of runner-ups. The Australian will turn 40 during this season in July and will look back at a very satisfying career but know he could have done more. It is that nagging thought that will continue to lift his desire to further his footprint on the game and besides, plenty of others (see Woods, Singh and co.) have shown the early 40s can be a boom time if you stay committed.

STATS INSIDER by Sean Martin

Scott hasn’t won since 2016, but he is still among the game’s elite. He was third in Strokes Gained: Total. He finished in the top 10 in half his 18 starts, including two runners-up. His iron play continues to be his strong suit. He finished in the top 25 in Strokes Gained: Approach for the seventh time in the last eight seasons. He also had the eighth-largest gain in Strokes Gained: Putting, from 165th (-0.29) to 31st (+0.35).

FANTASY INSIDER by Rob Bolton

Surprisingly omitted from last year's Top 30 series, he's relevant again thanks to vastly improved putting. The Aussie will age gracefully when he turns 40 next summer. (What else would you expect from a product of Central Casting?) He's remained in the top quartile of length off the tee and his supreme precision on approach hasn't flinched. The only knock throughout his career has been his reluctance to play more often, but it's within that expectation where you'll find his value. We can't lead with him, but he doesn’t let us down even though he's in his fourth consecutive season without a victory.

EQUIPMENT INSIDER by Andrew Tursky

After trying Nick Watney’s high-lofted driver ahead of the Safeway Open, Scott decided to change his own driver loft from 9.5 degrees to 11.5 degrees on his Titleist TS3 driver. Aside from the major jump in loft on his driver, Scott has remained in the equipment news due to his propensity to change putters, and putting styles. Before most events, Scott will test a number of different putters, but he’s mostly gone with the Scotty Cameron Xperimental prototype long putter in recent events; that’s liable to change in 2020, as it is week-to-week.

STYLE INSIDER by Greg Monteforte

With pleated pants trending on the menswear runways, Scott single-handedly attempted to bring them back to the fairways in 2019. He created a stir at Augusta as he channeled a well-dressed Ben Hogan by pairing double-pleated dress trousers with a fuller cut polo and FootJoy’s old-school 1857 brogues. Expect Scott to keep the classic outfits rolling into 2020, but he’ll likely trade the pleats for a fuller cut, flat front trouser.

BEYOND THE ROPES by Helen Ross

When he’s not playing golf or spending time with his wife and two kids, Scott enjoys surfing. Last year, he and Rafa Cabella Bello spent a day at Kelly Slater’s Surf Ranch in Leemore, California. Slater, who is a single-digit handicap golfer as well as a world champion surfer, has built a 700-yard wave pool that features 50 types of man-made waves. “To me, golf’s a lot like surfing,” Scott says. “There’s a peach being out there on your own. You’re competing against yourself and the elements. And then there’s that feeling when you finally catch the big one.”

