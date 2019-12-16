Top 30 Players to Watch in 2020: Abraham Ancer

Insider Insights

PGATOUR.COM’s Insiders offer their expert views on what to expect from Abraham Ancer in 2020.

TOUR INSIDER by Ben Everill

Fresh off becoming the first player to represent Mexico at the Presidents Cup, Ancer is primed to take his game to another level in 2020. Last season he had early success in the fall and then abroad by winning the Australian Open and finishing runner-up in the ISPS HANDA Melbourne World Cup. There was a lull in the middle but his runner-up effort at THE NORTHERN TRUST late in the season gave a glimpse of what Ancer is really capable of. It secured his first visit to the TOUR Championship and it won’t be his last. Already this season, Ancer was T4 at the World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions against a stellar field and was in the top 10 at the Mayakoba Golf Classic. He is clearly knocking hard on the door for a maiden PGA TOUR title. His accuracy off the tee allows him the chance to attack and with some minor improvements in his iron play and putting Ancer will go from a casual contender to a consistent one.

STATS INSIDER by Sean Martin

Driving is the strength of his game. He ranked 10th in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in 2019. It was the only one of the four Strokes Gained statistics where he ranked in the top 100. He gained +0.58 strokes per round off the tee last season, while losing a fraction of a stroke with the rest of his game. His average Strokes Gained: Total last season was +0.52 per round. While most players gain strokes off the tee with their length, Ancer did it with his accuracy. He was 10th on TOUR in driving accuracy (70.2%) and 103rd in driving distance (293.3 yards).

FANTASY INSIDER by Rob Bolton

Although he's a first-time Presidents Cupper, he's arguably the most surprising inclusion of this year's Top 30. It's fair to wonder if he'd have appeared if not for the runner-up finish at THE NORTHERN TRUST that begot the promise for a spot in his first TOUR CHAMPIONSHIP. Gamers aren't as bullish on the 28-year-old, but he's building a résumé in big events that would surprise those who haven't been paying attention. However, we can't continue to expect as many as 27 starts (his 2018-19 total). He's a candidate for the less-is-more approach to scheduling.

EQUIPMENT INSIDER by Andrew Tursky

Ahead of the 2019 WGC-Mexico Championship, Ancer became Miura’s first brand ambassador on the PGA TOUR. Ancer had been using Miura irons for a while before the partnership became official, but now he uses custom Miura blade irons with his own logo stamped into the cavity. Ancer also made equipment news later in the year for switching putters mid-event at THE NORTHERN TRUST, ultimately making a putt with the new putter that was worth $308,333 on the 72nd hole.

STYLE INSIDER by Greg Monteforte

Ancer hits all the right notes with classic takes on modern looks. His signature look has become a simple polo with a tipped collar, slim trousers in a neutral color, and old school saddle shoes. This is an outfit that can find a home in any decade.

BEYOND THE ROPES by Helen Ross

His earliest golf memories are beating his dad for the first time and meeting Jack Nicklaus. But if golf wasn’t his gig, he’d love to drive Formula One race cars. His favorite driver? Sebastian Vettel, a four-time world champion.