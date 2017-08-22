Sleepers: THE NORTHERN TRUST

NOTE: For the first three events of the FedExCup Playoffs, Rob will focus only on golfers outside the bubble to advance. In this first edition, all five included below open the Playoffs outside the top 100 in points.

Jimmy Walker … The effect of Lyme Disease on his performance is evident, but at 101st in the FedExCup points, he has the shortest road to advance. The last two times he's fallen outside the top 100, he climbed back in thanks to a T18 at The Greenbrier Classic and a T28 at the World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational. His physical challenge hasn't negatively influenced his trademark putting, either. If anything, he's found strength and confidence in it. His overall putting average of 1.502 strokes per hole played is a five-year low among all golfers on the PGA TOUR.

Steve Stricker … When you turn 50, your Official World Golf Ranking is supposed to plummet, not rise as his has. Currently 77th in the OWGR and 110th in FedExCup points on the strength of two top 10s and a trio of top 20s. Also 18th on the PGA TOUR Champions money list in just six starts, but it's his vintage work on the junior circuit that's kept him floating for a sprint in the Playoffs. He's second in fairways hit, T33 in proximity, 10th in strokes gained: putting and 23rd in adjusted scoring. A titillating sidebar to his prospects is that the Presidents Cup captain just might play alongside eventual charges who are eager to impress.

David Lingmerth … Given his spot at 103rd in points and that a top-40 finish in the first tournament of the Playoffs historically has been enough to lock up a tee time at TPC Boston the following week, the Swede is as smart a projection as it gets among the 24 outside the top 100 and present at Glen Oaks. In his last 10 PGA TOUR starts, he rung up seven top 30s and didn't miss cut. If that seems like the bar has been lowered to view him as a threat, consider that he recorded only one top 30 and missed the cut in half of his first 10 TOUR starts this season. Slots 11th in strokes gained: putting.

Rory Sabbatini … As one of the four who snuck inside the top 125 of the FedExCup standings at the Wyndham Championship, it's all gravy now for the 41-year-old. It's the payoff of the battle back via the Web.com Tour graduate reshuffle category, a necessity secured in advance when he failed to meet the terms of a Minor Medical Extension to start 2016-17. At 122nd in the FedExCup standings at THE NORTHERN TRUST, he could use a T4 like he posted at the Wyndham Championship (but a top 25 should do). He's well aware of how his uptick in putting is behind the sudden surge of five top 25s in his last six starts. Case in point, he enters having recorded positive strokes gained: putting totals in four consecutive measured tournaments for the first time in over two years.

Richy Werenski … Talk about comin' in hot! The 25-year-old rookie was 160th in the FedExCup standings after an 0-for-5 rut through The Greenbrier Classic. All he's done since is go 5-for-5 with 16 red numbers in as many stroke-play rounds to complement a playoff loss at the Barracuda Championship. Now 108th in points, just like with Sabbatini, Werenski's timely turnaround is directly attributable to markedly stronger putting. During this stretch, he's jumped 59 spots to 119th in strokes gained: putting by shedding 1.66 strokes per start on average.