Sleeper Picks: Valero Texas Open

Harold Varner III ... Did a T9 in his debut as a rookie here last year portend victory at the Australian PGA Championship in December, or does that title Down Under suggest that he's in position to make noise again on the Greg Norman design in San Antonio? Maybe both, maybe neither, but it's a convenient narrative for the 26-year-old who has been waffling for most of this season. The good news is that he's recently turned up the burner with four consecutive cuts made upon arrival, two of which going for a top 25. As for how a guy who admittedly hits it as far as he can – not ruling out reckless abandon it seems – thrived here last year, he ranked fourth in strokes gained: off-the-tee and T5 in par-5 scoring for the week.

Nick Taylor … Ask any PGA TOUR member if he'd rather make more cuts or polish off fewer opportunities with red numbers on Sundays, and he'll always take the latter. Alas, the 29-year-old Canuck is stuck in the other category. He's 11-for-15 with four top 25s this season, including a T22 at Harbour Town last week, but his actual scoring average is nearly a full stroke higher in the finale than in the third round. It's a nice rut to be in, but it's still a rut, and it extends back to his rookie season of 2014-15. At the same time, he's been downright dangerous at times, including in his debut at TPC San Antonio last year where no one scored lower than his 10-under 134 in the middle rounds (that he bracketed with 75 and 73, respectively). Currently T18 on TOUR in par-5 scoring, which will matter again on the par 72.

Matt Jones … By choosing to eschew filling gaps on his schedule due to conditional status with playing time on the Web.com Tour, he's presumably fresh and ready to compete when his number rises for PGA TOUR action. And where better for an Aussie to crash a leaderboard than on a Greg Norman design. Jones is 4-for-5 at TPC San Antonio with a pair of top 30s. Two of his five cuts made in just seven starts this season are top 25s. He ranks 31st in scrambling and T18 in par-5 scoring.

Martin Flores … In its brief history as host of the Valero Texas Open, TPC San Antonio's Oaks Course has been a platform for journeyman grinders. He's one of them. In five appearances, he's turned three of them into top 25s, including a T10 in 2013. It's one of only seven career top 10s in 154 PGA TOUR starts. Among the plethora of Texas natives in the field – the 35-year-old calls Dallas home – a lifetime of comfort in the wind is a natural bonus. Not surprisingly, all three of his top 25s this season are where breezes are known to influence decision-making and execution: Mayakoba (T24), Pebble Beach (T14) and Puerto Rico (T10). Currently second in greens in regulation, 18th in bogey avoidance and ninth in final-round scoring average.

Tim Wilkinson … The 38-year-old lefty is manufacturing a season befitting that of a career of toiling in relative anonymity. He battles for his card almost every year, but it's that same chip on his shoulder that has him poised to make his fifth start at TPC San Antonio. In other words, he keeps figuring out how to get back here. En route to last year's T29, his personal best, he ranked seventh in proximity to the hole and third in strokes gained: putting. Currently pacing the PGA TOUR in strokes gained: around-the-green and sits sixth in scrambling and ninth in bogey avoidance. Logged a season-best T17 in his last start in Puerto Rico.