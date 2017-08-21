-
-
Power Rankings: THE NORTHERN TRUST
-
-
August 21, 2017
By Rob Bolton, PGATOUR.COM
-
Interviews
Henrik Stenson news conference after winning Wyndham
As much sense as it made that familiar Sedgefield Country Club hosted the final stop to determine the field for the FedExCup Playoffs, it's just as apropos that THE NORTHERN TRUST is contested at what amounts to a neutral site.
In its debut as a host site for a PGA TOUR event, Glen Oaks Golf Club in Old Westbury, New York, opens the 11th edition of the Playoffs. More on the course, its history and what to expect beneath the ranking.
POWER RANKINGS: THE NORTHERN TRUST
RANK
PLAYER
COMMENT
1 Hideki Matsuyama
The FedExCup points leader has five consecutive top 15s upon arrival, including his runaway title at Firestone. Six victories worldwide in the last 10 months.
2 Brooks Koepka
He's performed his best on the biggest stages all summer, so he's given zero indication that the show won't go on. Sits T2 in birdie-or-better percentage.
3 Henrik Stenson
Soaring in on the victory at Sedgefield where he led the field in proximity to the hole and birdie-or-better percentage. Five top 20s in his last six starts worldwide.
4 Justin Thomas
The clubhouse leader for Player of the Year should be refreshed and recharged in the glow of his PGA Championship triumph. It doesn’t hurt that he's notably streaky.
5 Jordan Spieth
The 2015 FedExCup champion enters this year's series with a similarly strong record in tow, but also his approach in how he achieved it. Ranks second in adjusted scoring.
6 Rickie Fowler
Phenomenal summer has featured six top 10s, two of which in majors. Tops on TOUR in strokes gained: putting, one-putt percentage and adjusted scoring.
7 Rory McIlroy
Sits 44th in FedExCup points despite not logging enough rounds to qualify for official stats. If he had, he's be atop the PGA TOUR in strokes gained: tee-to-green.
8 Dustin Johnson
Leads the TOUR in strokes gained: off-the-tee and SG: tee-to-green. Also 15th in birdie-or-better percentage and 26th in scrambling. Top 20s in last three starts.
9 Patrick Reed
The busy 27-year-old defends his title (at Bethpage Black). He's hot off a co-runner-up at the PGA Championship. Tighter greenside form and eighth in strokes gained: putting.
10 Paul Casey
The 40-year-old Brit has cemented his reputation as one of the most consistently strong: nine top 15s among 11 top 25s in last 13 starts. Sixth in strokes gained: tee-to-green.
11 Matt Kuchar
A regular on leaderboards with five top 10s among eight top 20s in the last three months. Also placed T4 at the Masters. Fifth on the PGA TOUR in scrambling.
12 Francesco Molinari
Took last week off after his first top five in any major (T2, PGA Championship). Leads the TOUR in strokes gained: approach-the-green; third in SG: tee-to-green.
13 Louis Oosthuizen
Might be most underappreciated statistically since the renown ball-striker is T28 in strokes gained: putting without forfeiting his strength. T2 at the PGA Championship.
14 Jason Day
In position to spoil at 49th in the FedExCup standings. Second in birdie-or-better percentage at the PGA Championship where he finished T9. Four top 25s in last seven starts.
15 Charley Hoffman
Among the best this year of having fallen just shy of capturing victory. Six top fives in the last six months. At 11th in FedExCup points, he's highest among non-winners.
16 Brian Harman
Continues to showcase so much confidence in his career season during which he added a T13 at the PGA Championship. Currently fifth in strokes gained: putting.
17 Jason Dufner
En route to a T14 at Sedgefield, led the field in strokes gained: tee-to-green. Slots 22nd for the season in the stat, 14th in proximity and 25th in adjusted scoring.
18 Jon Rahm
Perhaps most important to long-term success is that he understands that the impact of his emotions on the roller-coaster ride. Only 22 years of a age and a machine otherwise.
19 Kevin Chappell
Typically benefited by unfamiliar greens, he's thrived repeatedly despite the phenomenon that would otherwise challenge. Ranks 23rd in strokes gained: tee-to-green.
20 Justin Rose
Similar to Chappell, the sharpshooting Englishman should rise when putting is neutralized by foreign greens. He might need it to given lackluster form in his last three starts.
Kevin Kisner, Tony Finau, Zach Johnson, Gary Woodland and Daniel Berger will be among the notables included in Tuesday's Fantasy Insider.
Liberty National Golf Club in Jersey City, New Jersey, was originally eyeballed as the host of THE NORTHERN TRUST, but when it was selected as the site of the Presidents Cup, Glen Oaks moved into position.
Not unlike Eagle Point Golf Club in Wilmington, North Carolina, which hosted the Wells Fargo Championship because its traditional host, Quail Hollow, prepared for the PGA Championship, Glen Oaks draws a comparison to Augusta National Golf Club, host of the Masters. There is rough that measures as long as three-and-a-half inches at Glen Oaks, but for most intents and purposes, the visual is that of a wide-open canvas. Its straightforward from tee to cup, a proper setup both for a field of first-timers and as the launch pad for the Playoffs.
Unlike both Eagle Point and Augusta National, both of which are equipped with bentgrass greens, Glen Oaks putting surfaces feature Poa annua (with the common blend of bentgrass). Weather permitting, they will run as fast as 12-and-a-half feet on the Stimpmeter. The forecast is favorable. Rain is not expected. Daytime high temperatures will eclipse 80 degrees. Wind will be most challenging during the opening round, but barely enough to mention.
Designed by Joe Finger, Glen Oaks opened in 1971. While Joel Weiman of McDonald & Sons was hired to modernize and upgrade Glen Oaks in 2011, Mother Nature could share the credit. Hurricanes Irene (2011) and Sandy (2012) eliminated what amounted to about 1,000 trees.
Glen Oaks is a 27-hole facility comprised of a trio of nine-hole tests, and all three are represented in the composite course for THE NORTHERN TRUST. All nine on the Blue Course are in play. The other nine consist of seven from the White Course and two from the Red Course. The compilation is stock par 70, but it can stretch to 7,346 yards. Only Firestone Country Club (7,400 yards) and East Lake Golf Club (7,385 yards) are longer among the par 70s on the schedule.
The par-3 second and 17th holes can play over 230 yards and the par-5 third maxes at 625 yards, but the par-4 11th is a par 4 at just 323 yards. It's a converted par 5 with water left and right (and potentially fronting) the hole location on the downhill target.
As of midday on Monday, the field stands at 120. Five qualifiers will not compete: Sergio Garcia (22nd in the FedExCup standings), Brandt Snedeker (64th), Adam Scott (66th), Scott Piercy (85th) and Dominic Bozzelli (115th).
-
-
