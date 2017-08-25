-
-
FEDEXCUP
2017 THE NORTHERN TRUST, Round 2: Leaderboard, tee times, TV schedule
-
-
August 25, 2017
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
-
Commercials
PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of THE NORTHERN TRUST
The FedExCup Playoffs continue with Round 2 from THE NORTHERN TRUST. Russell Henley took control with an opening-round 64, but big names are hot on his heels. Who will make a surge heading into the weekend?
HOW TO WATCH/LISTEN
PGA TOUR LIVE: Featured Group Coverage (7:30 a.m. - 3 p.m. ET), Featured Hole Coverage Nos. 15 and 17 (3 p.m. ET - 6 p.m. ET)
Telecast: Golf Channel (2 - 6 p.m. ET)
PGA TOUR Radio: Listen Free (12 - 6 p.m. ET)
NOTABLE PAIRINGS
Si Woo Kim, Zach Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau
7:53 a.m. ET off 10th tee
Patrick Reed, Ollie Schniederjans, Cameron Smith
7:53 a.m. ET off 1st tee
Brian Harman, Charley Hoffman, Pat Perez
8:15 a.m. ET off 10th tee
Dustin Johnson, Rickie Fowler, Jon Rahm
8:26 a.m. ET off 10th tee
Henrik Stenson, Billy Horschel, Webb Simpson
8:26 p.m. ET off 1st tee
Rory McIlroy, Sung Kang, Keegan Bradley
12:33 p.m ET off 10th tee
Jason Day, Jamie Lovemark, Ian Poulter
12:33 p.m. ET off 1st tee
Brooks Koepka, Daniel Berger, Kevin Kisner
12:55 p.m. ET off 1st tee
Jordan Spieth, Hideki Matsuyama, Justin Thomas
1:06 p.m. ET off 1st tee
-
-